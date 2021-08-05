On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 11:25 pm
2 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 46 33 .577
Toledo (Detroit) 45 35 .570 ½
St. Paul (Minnesota) 42 38 .532
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 38 42 .468
Columbus (Cleveland) 35 44 .449 10
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 35 44 .449 10
Louisville (Cincinnati) 31 49 .380 15½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 48 28 .640
Buffalo (Toronto) 47 31 .597 3
Worcester (Boston) 43 36 .538
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 36 42 .468 13
Rochester (Washington) 32 44 .413 17
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 27 52 .346 22½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 52 28 .658
Nashville (Milwaukee) 47 34 .575
Jacksonville (Miami) 44 35 .564
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 43 38 .537
Memphis (St. Louis) 40 41 .487 13½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 31 46 .395 20½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 29 51 .354 24

___

Wednesday’s Games

Syracuse 6, Rochester 3

St. Paul 12, Louisville 2

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 2, ppd.

Iowa 2, Indianapolis 1, 7 innings, 1st game

Iowa 6, Indianapolis 4, 7 innings, 2nd game

Memphis 6, Durham 3

Scranton/W-B 7, Worcester 3

Toledo 5, Nashville 2, 7 innings, 1st game

Nashville 11, Toledo 7, 7 innings, 2nd game

Lehigh Valley 7, Buffalo 1

Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 1

Columbus 6, Omaha 4

Thursday’s Games

Memphis 3, Durham 1

Worcester 5, Scranton/W-B 3

Rochester 2, Syracuse 1

Jacksonville 1, Norfolk 0, 10 innings, 1st game

Norfolk 1, Jacksonville 0, 2nd game

Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 7

Charlotte 10, Gwinnett 6

Omaha 7, Columbus 4

Louisville 1, St. Paul 0

Nashville 12, Toledo 0

Indianapolis 2, Iowa 0

Friday’s Games

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Toledo at Nashville, 7:15 p.m.

