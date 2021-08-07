On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 12:04 am
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 46 34 .575
Toledo (Detroit) 46 35 .568 ½
St. Paul (Minnesota) 43 38 .531
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 39 42 .481
Columbus (Cleveland) 36 44 .450 10
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 35 45 .438 11
Louisville (Cincinnati) 31 50 .383 15½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 48 29 .623
Buffalo (Toronto) 47 32 .595 2
Worcester (Boston) 44 36 .550
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 37 42 .468 12
Rochester (Washington) 32 45 .416 16
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 28 52 .350 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 53 28 .654
Nashville (Milwaukee) 47 35 .573
Jacksonville (Miami) 46 35 .568 7
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 44 38 .537
Memphis (St. Louis) 40 42 .488 13½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 31 48 .392 21
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 29 52 .358 24

___

Thursday’s Games

Memphis 3, Durham 1

Worcester 5, Scranton/W-B 3

Rochester 2, Syracuse 1

Jacksonville 1, Norfolk 0, 10 innings, 1st game

Norfolk 1, Jacksonville 0, 2nd game

Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 7

Charlotte 10, Gwinnett 6

Omaha 7, Columbus 4

Louisville 1, St. Paul 0

Nashville 12, Toledo 0

Indianapolis 2, Iowa 0

Friday’s Games

Durham 16, Memphis 3, 7 innings

Worcester 4, Scranton/W-B 3

Syracuse 2, Rochester 1

Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 2

Lehigh Valley 10, Buffalo 9

Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 3, 11 innings

Columbus 5, Omaha 4

St. Paul 1, Louisville 0

Toledo 10, Nashville 9

Indianapolis 12, Iowa 8

Saturday’s Games

Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.

Louisville at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.

Omaha at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.

Memphis at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Toledo at Nashville, 7:15 p.m.

