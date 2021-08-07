Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|46
|34
|.575
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|46
|35
|.568
|½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|43
|38
|.531
|3½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|39
|42
|.481
|7½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|36
|44
|.450
|10
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|35
|45
|.438
|11
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|31
|50
|.383
|15½
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|48
|29
|.623
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|47
|32
|.595
|2
|Worcester (Boston)
|44
|36
|.550
|5½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|37
|42
|.468
|12
|Rochester (Washington)
|32
|45
|.416
|16
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|28
|52
|.350
|21½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|53
|28
|.654
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|47
|35
|.573
|6½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|46
|35
|.568
|7
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|44
|38
|.537
|9½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|40
|42
|.488
|13½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|31
|48
|.392
|21
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|52
|.358
|24
___
Memphis 3, Durham 1
Worcester 5, Scranton/W-B 3
Rochester 2, Syracuse 1
Jacksonville 1, Norfolk 0, 10 innings, 1st game
Norfolk 1, Jacksonville 0, 2nd game
Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 7
Charlotte 10, Gwinnett 6
Omaha 7, Columbus 4
Louisville 1, St. Paul 0
Nashville 12, Toledo 0
Indianapolis 2, Iowa 0
Durham 16, Memphis 3, 7 innings
Worcester 4, Scranton/W-B 3
Syracuse 2, Rochester 1
Jacksonville 3, Norfolk 2
Lehigh Valley 10, Buffalo 9
Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 3, 11 innings
Columbus 5, Omaha 4
St. Paul 1, Louisville 0
Toledo 10, Nashville 9
Indianapolis 12, Iowa 8
Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 6:35 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Toledo at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 8:08 p.m.
Worcester at Scranton/W-B, 1:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Rochester, 1:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Lehigh Valley, 1:35 p.m.
Indianapolis at Iowa, 2:08 p.m.
Louisville at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m.
Omaha at Columbus, 5:05 p.m.
Memphis at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
Toledo at Nashville, 7:15 p.m.
