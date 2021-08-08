Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|47
|35
|.573
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|46
|37
|.554
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|44
|39
|.530
|3½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|41
|42
|.494
|6½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|37
|45
|.451
|10
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|35
|47
|.427
|12
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|32
|51
|.386
|15½
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|49
|30
|.620
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|49
|32
|.605
|1
|Worcester (Boston)
|45
|37
|.549
|5½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|37
|44
|.457
|13
|Rochester (Washington)
|33
|46
|.418
|16
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|29
|53
|.354
|21½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|55
|28
|.663
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|49
|35
|.583
|6½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|48
|36
|.571
|7½
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|46
|38
|.548
|9½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|40
|44
|.476
|15½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|32
|50
|.390
|22½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|29
|54
|.349
|26
Worcester 2, Scranton/W-B 1
Charlotte at Gwinnett, ppd.
Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 2
Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 3
Durham 11, Memphis 5
Syracuse 2, Rochester 1
Omaha 13, Columbus 10
St. Paul 4, Louisville 2
Nashville 11, Toledo 1
Indianapolis 13, Iowa 1
Scranton/W-B 4, Worcester 3
Rochester 7, Syracuse 6
Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 3, 1st game
Gwinnett 8, Charlotte 2, 2nd game
Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 3
Indianapolis 8, Iowa 6
Louisville 4, St. Paul 3
Columbus 4, Omaha 0
Durham 4, Memphis 3, 10 innings
Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 4, 1st game
Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 0, 2nd game
Nashville 4, Toledo 2
No games scheduled
Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
