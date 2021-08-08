Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 10:24 pm
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 47 35 .573
Toledo (Detroit) 46 37 .554
St. Paul (Minnesota) 44 39 .530
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 41 42 .494
Columbus (Cleveland) 37 45 .451 10
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 35 47 .427 12
Louisville (Cincinnati) 32 51 .386 15½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 49 30 .620
Buffalo (Toronto) 49 32 .605 1
Worcester (Boston) 45 37 .549
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 37 44 .457 13
Rochester (Washington) 33 46 .418 16
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 29 53 .354 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 28 .663
Nashville (Milwaukee) 49 35 .583
Jacksonville (Miami) 48 36 .571
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 46 38 .548
Memphis (St. Louis) 40 44 .476 15½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 32 50 .390 22½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 29 54 .349 26

___

Saturday’s Games

Worcester 2, Scranton/W-B 1

Charlotte at Gwinnett, ppd.

Norfolk 4, Jacksonville 2

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 3

Durham 11, Memphis 5

Syracuse 2, Rochester 1

Omaha 13, Columbus 10

St. Paul 4, Louisville 2

Nashville 11, Toledo 1

Indianapolis 13, Iowa 1

Sunday’s Games

Scranton/W-B 4, Worcester 3

        Read more: Sports News

Rochester 7, Syracuse 6

Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 3, 1st game

Gwinnett 8, Charlotte 2, 2nd game

Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 3

Indianapolis 8, Iowa 6

Louisville 4, St. Paul 3

Columbus 4, Omaha 0

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

Durham 4, Memphis 3, 10 innings

Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 4, 1st game

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 0, 2nd game

Nashville 4, Toledo 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise