Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 6:39 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 47 35 .573
Toledo (Detroit) 46 37 .554
St. Paul (Minnesota) 44 39 .530
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 41 42 .494
Columbus (Cleveland) 37 45 .451 10
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 35 47 .427 12
Louisville (Cincinnati) 32 51 .386 15½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 49 30 .620
Buffalo (Toronto) 49 32 .605 1
Worcester (Boston) 45 37 .549
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 37 44 .457 13
Rochester (Washington) 33 46 .418 16
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 29 53 .354 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 28 .663
Nashville (Milwaukee) 49 35 .583
Jacksonville (Miami) 48 36 .571
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 46 38 .548
Memphis (St. Louis) 40 44 .476 15½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 32 50 .390 22½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 29 54 .349 26

___

Sunday’s Games

Scranton/W-B 4, Worcester 3

Rochester 7, Syracuse 6

Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 3, 1st game

Gwinnett 8, Charlotte 2, 2nd game

Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 3

Indianapolis 8, Iowa 6

Louisville 4, St. Paul 3

Columbus 4, Omaha 0

Durham 4, Memphis 3, 10 innings

Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 4, 1st game

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 0, 2nd game

Nashville 4, Toledo 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 12:15 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

