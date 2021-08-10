On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 11:33 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 47 36 .566
Toledo (Detroit) 47 37 .560 ½
St. Paul (Minnesota) 44 40 .524
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 42 42 .500
Columbus (Cleveland) 37 46 .446 10
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 36 47 .434 11
Louisville (Cincinnati) 33 51 .393 14½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 49 31 .613
Buffalo (Toronto) 50 32 .610
Worcester (Boston) 46 37 .554
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 38 44 .463 12
Rochester (Washington) 33 47 .412 16
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 29 54 .349 21½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 28 .663
Nashville (Milwaukee) 49 36 .576 7
Jacksonville (Miami) 48 37 .565 8
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 46 38 .548
Memphis (St. Louis) 40 45 .471 16
Norfolk (Baltimore) 33 50 .398 22
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 30 54 .357 25½

___

Sunday’s Games

Scranton/W-B 4, Worcester 3

Rochester 7, Syracuse 6

Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 3, 1st game

Gwinnett 8, Charlotte 2, 2nd game

Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 3

Indianapolis 8, Iowa 6

Louisville 4, St. Paul 3

Columbus 4, Omaha 0

Durham 4, Memphis 3, 10 innings

Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 4, 1st game

Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 0, 2nd game

Nashville 4, Toledo 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Louisville 8, Nashville 1

Worcester 7, Syracuse 6

Buffalo 11, Rochester 0

Lehigh Valley 8, Scranton/W-B 1

Norfolk 4, Memphis 0

Charlotte 3, Jacksonville 2

Indianapolis 9, St. Paul 8

Durham at Gwinnett, ppd.

Toledo 9, Columbus 4

Iowa 10, Omaha 2

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 12:15 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

