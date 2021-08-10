Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|47
|36
|.566
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|47
|37
|.560
|½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|44
|40
|.524
|3½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|42
|42
|.500
|5½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|37
|46
|.446
|10
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|36
|47
|.434
|11
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|33
|51
|.393
|14½
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|49
|31
|.613
|—
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|50
|32
|.610
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|46
|37
|.554
|4½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|38
|44
|.463
|12
|Rochester (Washington)
|33
|47
|.412
|16
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|29
|54
|.349
|21½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|55
|28
|.663
|—
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|49
|36
|.576
|7
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|48
|37
|.565
|8
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|46
|38
|.548
|9½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|40
|45
|.471
|16
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|33
|50
|.398
|22
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|30
|54
|.357
|25½
___
Scranton/W-B 4, Worcester 3
Rochester 7, Syracuse 6
Gwinnett 4, Charlotte 3, 1st game
Gwinnett 8, Charlotte 2, 2nd game
Buffalo 9, Lehigh Valley 3
Indianapolis 8, Iowa 6
Louisville 4, St. Paul 3
Columbus 4, Omaha 0
Durham 4, Memphis 3, 10 innings
Jacksonville 6, Norfolk 4, 1st game
Jacksonville 5, Norfolk 0, 2nd game
Nashville 4, Toledo 2
No games scheduled
Louisville 8, Nashville 1
Worcester 7, Syracuse 6
Buffalo 11, Rochester 0
Lehigh Valley 8, Scranton/W-B 1
Norfolk 4, Memphis 0
Charlotte 3, Jacksonville 2
Indianapolis 9, St. Paul 8
Durham at Gwinnett, ppd.
Toledo 9, Columbus 4
Iowa 10, Omaha 2
Toledo at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 12:15 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments