Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 12, 2021 11:29 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 48 37 .565
Toledo (Detroit) 48 37 .565
St. Paul (Minnesota) 46 40 .535
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 42 44 .488
Columbus (Cleveland) 37 47 .440 10½
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 37 48 .435 11
Louisville (Cincinnati) 34 52 .395 14½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 52 32 .619
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 50 32 .610 1
Worcester (Boston) 46 38 .548 6
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 39 45 .464 13
Rochester (Washington) 33 49 .402 18
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 30 54 .357 22
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 55 31 .640
Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 37 .575
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 49 38 .563
Jacksonville (Miami) 49 38 .563
Memphis (St. Louis) 40 46 .465 15
Norfolk (Baltimore) 34 50 .405 20
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 31 55 .360 24

___

Wednesday’s Games

Toledo 7, Columbus 4

Syracuse 11, Worcester 4

Gwinnett 4, Durham 3, 1st game

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

Gwinnett 5, Durham 3, 2nd game

Nashville 8, Louisville 5

Buffalo 5, Rochester 0

Lehigh Valley 9, Scranton/W-B 3

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville 9, Charlotte 8

St. Paul 11, Indianapolis 9

Iowa 12, Omaha 7

        Read more: Sports News

Thursday’s Games

Louisville 13, Nashville 3

Syracuse at Worcester, ppd.

Buffalo 4, Rochester 3

Scranton/W-B 10, Lehigh Valley 3

Memphis 7, Norfolk 6,

Charlotte 8, Jacksonville 4

St. Paul 3, Indianapolis 2

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Gwinnett 3, Durham 0

Toledo at Columbus, ppd.

Omaha 2, Iowa 1

Friday’s Games

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Rochester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday

Rochester at Buffalo, 1:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Scranton/W-B, 6:05 p.m.

Durham at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Memphis at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Columbus, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment