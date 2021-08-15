Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|49
|38
|.563
|—
|Toledo (Detroit)
|49
|40
|.551
|1
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|48
|41
|.539
|2
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|43
|46
|.483
|7
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|40
|48
|.455
|9½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|38
|49
|.437
|11
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|37
|52
|.416
|13
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|54
|33
|.621
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|51
|34
|.600
|2
|Worcester (Boston)
|46
|42
|.523
|8½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|41
|46
|.471
|13
|Rochester (Washington)
|34
|51
|.400
|19
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|34
|54
|.386
|20½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|57
|32
|.640
|—
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|51
|38
|.573
|6
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|50
|40
|.556
|7½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|50
|40
|.556
|7½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|41
|49
|.456
|16½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|37
|51
|.420
|19½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|31
|57
|.352
|25½
___
Rochester 4, Buffalo 0
Syracuse 5, Worcester 4
Columbus 4, Toledo 2, 1st game
Columbus 4, Toledo 1, 2nd game
Scranton/W-B 6, Lehigh Valley 5, 10 innings
Durham 8, Gwinnett 1
Louisville 7, Nashville 6, 10 innings
Memphis at Norfolk, ppd.
Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 4
Omaha 6, Iowa 2
Louisville 2, Nashville 1
Buffalo 7, Rochester 1
Syracuse 6, Worcester 1
Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/W-B 4
Durham 6, Gwinnett 3
St. Paul 8, Indianapolis 0
Norfolk 3, Memphis 1, 1st game
Norfolk 5, Memphis 1, 2nd game
Columbus 8, Toledo 7
Iowa at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.
No games scheduled
Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments