Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 15, 2021 7:45 pm
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Omaha (Kansas City) 49 38 .563
Toledo (Detroit) 49 40 .551 1
St. Paul (Minnesota) 48 41 .539 2
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 43 46 .483 7
Columbus (Cleveland) 40 48 .455
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 38 49 .437 11
Louisville (Cincinnati) 37 52 .416 13
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 54 33 .621
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 51 34 .600 2
Worcester (Boston) 46 42 .523
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 41 46 .471 13
Rochester (Washington) 34 51 .400 19
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 34 54 .386 20½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 57 32 .640
Jacksonville (Miami) 51 38 .573 6
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 50 40 .556
Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 40 .556
Memphis (St. Louis) 41 49 .456 16½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 37 51 .420 19½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 31 57 .352 25½

___

Saturday’s Games

Rochester 4, Buffalo 0

Syracuse 5, Worcester 4

Columbus 4, Toledo 2, 1st game

Columbus 4, Toledo 1, 2nd game

Scranton/W-B 6, Lehigh Valley 5, 10 innings

Durham 8, Gwinnett 1

Louisville 7, Nashville 6, 10 innings

Memphis at Norfolk, ppd.

Indianapolis 7, St. Paul 4

Omaha 6, Iowa 2

Sunday’s Games

Louisville 2, Nashville 1

Buffalo 7, Rochester 1

Syracuse 6, Worcester 1

Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/W-B 4

Durham 6, Gwinnett 3

St. Paul 8, Indianapolis 0

Norfolk 3, Memphis 1, 1st game

Norfolk 5, Memphis 1, 2nd game

Columbus 8, Toledo 7

Iowa at Omaha, 6:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Jacksonville, 6:35 p.m.

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

