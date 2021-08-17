Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 11:35 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Toledo (Detroit) 50 40 .556
Omaha (Kansas City) 49 40 .551 ½
St. Paul (Minnesota) 50 41 .549 ½
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 43 47 .478 7
Columbus (Cleveland) 41 48 .461
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 39 51 .433 11
Louisville (Cincinnati) 37 53 .411 13
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 54 33 .621
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 52 35 .598 2
Worcester (Boston) 47 43 .522
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 41 47 .466 13½
Rochester (Washington) 35 51 .407 18½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 34 54 .386 20½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 57 33 .633
Jacksonville (Miami) 52 39 .571
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 51 40 .560
Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 41 .549
Memphis (St. Louis) 42 49 .462 15½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 37 51 .420 19
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 32 57 .360 24½

___

Sunday’s Games

Louisville 2, Nashville 1

Buffalo 7, Rochester 1

Syracuse 6, Worcester 1

        Insight by Tanium: DOJ, HHS, GAO and USPTO explore the move to a zero trust framework in this free webinar.

Lehigh Valley 5, Scranton/W-B 4

Durham 6, Gwinnett 3

St. Paul 8, Indianapolis 0

Norfolk 3, Memphis 1, 1st game

Norfolk 5, Memphis 1, 2nd game

Columbus 8, Toledo 7

Iowa 10, Omaha 0.

Charlotte 14, Jacksonville 7

        Read more: Sports News

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gwinnett 4, Louisville 2

Scranton/W-B 7, Worcester 4, 1st game

Worcester 2, Scranton/W-B 0, 2nd game

Buffalo at Syracuse, ppd.

Jacksonville 8, Durham 5

Norfolk at Charlotte, ppd.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Toledo 7, Indianapolis 1

Rochester 8, Lehigh Valley 4

St. Paul 6, Iowa 5, 1st game

St. Paul 4, Iowa 3, 8 innings, 2nd game

Columbus 7, Omaha 4

Nashville at Memphis 5, Nashville 1

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Syracuse, 2, 4:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 2, 5:30 p.m.

Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USAID Disaster Assistance Response Team on the ground in Haiti