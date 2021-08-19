Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Detroit)
|51
|40
|.560
|—
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|49
|41
|.544
|1½
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|50
|42
|.543
|1½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|43
|48
|.473
|8
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|42
|48
|.467
|8½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|40
|51
|.440
|11
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|37
|53
|.407
|14
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|54
|33
|.621
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|53
|35
|.602
|1½
|Worcester (Boston)
|47
|44
|.516
|9
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|41
|47
|.466
|13½
|Rochester (Washington)
|35
|51
|.407
|18½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|34
|54
|.386
|20½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|58
|33
|.637
|—
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|52
|40
|.565
|6½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|52
|40
|.565
|6½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|50
|42
|.543
|8½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|43
|49
|.467
|15½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|37
|53
|.411
|20½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|57
|.374
|24
No games scheduled
Gwinnett 4, Louisville 2
Scranton/W-B 7, Worcester 4, 1st game
Worcester 2, Scranton/W-B 0, 2nd game
Buffalo at Syracuse, ppd.
Jacksonville 8, Durham 5
Norfolk at Charlotte, ppd.
Toledo 7, Indianapolis 1
Rochester 8, Lehigh Valley 4
St. Paul 6, Iowa 5, 1st game
St. Paul 4, Iowa 3, 8 innings, 2nd game
Columbus 7, Omaha 4
Nashville at Memphis 5, Nashville 1
Buffalo at Syracuse, 1st game, ccd.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 2nd game, ppd.
Charlotte 9, Norfolk 5, 1st game
Charlotte 5, Norfolk 5, 2nd game, 8 innings
Gwinnett 4, Louisville 1
Scranton/W-B 9, Worcester 1
Durham 8, Jacksonville 7, 10 innings
Toledo 6, Indianapolis 0
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, ppd.
Iowa 11, St. Paul 7, 10 innings
Columbus 7, Omaha 5, 10 innings
Memphis 7, Nashville 6, 10 innings
Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 2, 4:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Louisville, 7 p.m
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
