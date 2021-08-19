Trending:
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 19, 2021 1:03 am
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Toledo (Detroit) 51 40 .560
Omaha (Kansas City) 49 41 .544
St. Paul (Minnesota) 50 42 .543
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 43 48 .473 8
Columbus (Cleveland) 42 48 .467
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 40 51 .440 11
Louisville (Cincinnati) 37 53 .407 14
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 54 33 .621
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 53 35 .602
Worcester (Boston) 47 44 .516 9
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 41 47 .466 13½
Rochester (Washington) 35 51 .407 18½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 34 54 .386 20½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 58 33 .637
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 52 40 .565
Jacksonville (Miami) 52 40 .565
Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 42 .543
Memphis (St. Louis) 43 49 .467 15½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 37 53 .411 20½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 34 57 .374 24

___

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Gwinnett 4, Louisville 2

Scranton/W-B 7, Worcester 4, 1st game

Worcester 2, Scranton/W-B 0, 2nd game

Buffalo at Syracuse, ppd.

Jacksonville 8, Durham 5

Norfolk at Charlotte, ppd.

Toledo 7, Indianapolis 1

Rochester 8, Lehigh Valley 4

St. Paul 6, Iowa 5, 1st game

St. Paul 4, Iowa 3, 8 innings, 2nd game

Columbus 7, Omaha 4

Nashville at Memphis 5, Nashville 1

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Syracuse, 1st game, ccd.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 2nd game, ppd.

Charlotte 9, Norfolk 5, 1st game

Charlotte 5, Norfolk 5, 2nd game, 8 innings

Gwinnett 4, Louisville 1

Scranton/W-B 9, Worcester 1

Durham 8, Jacksonville 7, 10 innings

Toledo 6, Indianapolis 0

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, ppd.

Iowa 11, St. Paul 7, 10 innings

Columbus 7, Omaha 5, 10 innings

Memphis 7, Nashville 6, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 2, 4:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Louisville, 7 p.m

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

