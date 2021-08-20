Trending:
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 1:07 am
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Toledo (Detroit) 52 40 .565
St. Paul (Minnesota) 51 42 .548
Omaha (Kansas City) 49 42 .538
Columbus (Cleveland) 43 48 .473
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 43 49 .467 9
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 40 52 .435 12
Louisville (Cincinnati) 37 55 .402 15
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 54 35 .607
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 54 36 .600 ½
Worcester (Boston) 48 45 .516 8
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 42 48 .467 12½
Rochester (Washington) 36 52 .409 17½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 36 54 .400 18½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 59 33 .641
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 53 40 .570
Jacksonville (Miami) 52 41 .559
Nashville (Milwaukee) 50 43 .538
Memphis (St. Louis) 44 49 .473 15½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 38 53 .418 20½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 34 58 .370 25

___

Wednesday’s Games

Buffalo at Syracuse, 1st game, ccd.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 2nd game, ppd.

Charlotte 9, Norfolk 5, 1st game

Charlotte 5, Norfolk 5, 2nd game, 8 innings

Gwinnett 4, Louisville 1

Scranton/W-B 9, Worcester 1

Durham 8, Jacksonville 7, 10 innings

Toledo 6, Indianapolis 0

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, ppd.

Iowa 11, St. Paul 7, 10 innings

Columbus 7, Omaha 5, 10 innings

Memphis 7, Nashville 6, 10 innings

Thursday’s Games

Syracuse 2, Buffalo 1, 1st game

Syracuse 4, Buffalo 3, 2nd game

Worcester 5, Scranton/W-B 3, 1st game

Scranton/W-B 5 Worcester 0, 2nd game

Rochester 6, Lehigh Valley 2, 1st game

Lehigh 4, Rochester 3, 2nd game

Gwinnett 8, Louisville 1

Durham 10, Jacksonville 4

Norfolk 11, Charlotte 6

Toledo 5, Indianapolis 2

St. Paul 9, Iowa 4

Columbus 8, Omaha 3

Memphis 12, Nashville 11, 10 innings

Friday’s Games

Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.

Norfolk at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.

Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.

Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.

Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.

Gwinnett at Louisville, 7 p.m.

Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.

Nashville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.

Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

