Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Detroit)
|52
|40
|.565
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|51
|42
|.548
|1½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|49
|42
|.538
|2½
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|43
|48
|.473
|8½
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|43
|49
|.467
|9
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|40
|52
|.435
|12
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|37
|55
|.402
|15
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|54
|35
|.607
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|54
|36
|.600
|½
|Worcester (Boston)
|48
|45
|.516
|8
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|42
|48
|.467
|12½
|Rochester (Washington)
|36
|52
|.409
|17½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|36
|54
|.400
|18½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|59
|33
|.641
|—
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|53
|40
|.570
|6½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|52
|41
|.559
|7½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|50
|43
|.538
|9½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|44
|49
|.473
|15½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|38
|53
|.418
|20½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|34
|58
|.370
|25
___
Buffalo at Syracuse, 1st game, ccd.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 2nd game, ppd.
Charlotte 9, Norfolk 5, 1st game
Charlotte 5, Norfolk 5, 2nd game, 8 innings
Gwinnett 4, Louisville 1
Scranton/W-B 9, Worcester 1
Durham 8, Jacksonville 7, 10 innings
Toledo 6, Indianapolis 0
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, ppd.
Iowa 11, St. Paul 7, 10 innings
Columbus 7, Omaha 5, 10 innings
Memphis 7, Nashville 6, 10 innings
Syracuse 2, Buffalo 1, 1st game
Syracuse 4, Buffalo 3, 2nd game
Worcester 5, Scranton/W-B 3, 1st game
Scranton/W-B 5 Worcester 0, 2nd game
Rochester 6, Lehigh Valley 2, 1st game
Lehigh 4, Rochester 3, 2nd game
Gwinnett 8, Louisville 1
Durham 10, Jacksonville 4
Norfolk 11, Charlotte 6
Toledo 5, Indianapolis 2
St. Paul 9, Iowa 4
Columbus 8, Omaha 3
Memphis 12, Nashville 11, 10 innings
Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 6:35 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
Nashville at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 12:05 p.m.
Norfolk at Charlotte, 1:05 p.m.
Scranton/W-B at Worcester, 4:05 p.m.
Lehigh Valley at Rochester, 6:05 p.m.
Buffalo at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m.
Gwinnett at Louisville, 7 p.m.
Indianapolis at Toledo, 7:05 p.m.
Nashville at Memphis, 7:35 p.m.
Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Columbus at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
