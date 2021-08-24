On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 11:12 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Toledo (Detroit) 54 42 .562
St. Paul (Minnesota) 53 44 .546
Omaha (Kansas City) 52 44 .542 2
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 45 51 .469 9
Columbus (Cleveland) 44 51 .468
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 42 55 .433 12½
Louisville (Cincinnati) 39 57 .406 15
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 56 37 .602
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 56 37 .602
Worcester (Boston) 50 46 .521
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 43 52 .453 14
Rochester (Washington) 40 53 .430 16
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 37 57 .394 19½
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 62 34 .646
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 56 41 .577
Jacksonville (Miami) 54 43 .557
Nashville (Milwaukee) 52 45 .536 10½
Memphis (St. Louis) 46 51 .474 16½
Norfolk (Baltimore) 39 56 .411 22½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 36 60 .375 26

___

Sunday’s Games

Louisville 5, Gwinnett 3

Scranton/W-B at Worcester, canc.

Buffalo 9, Syracuse 2

Lehigh Valley 6, Rochester 1

Iowa 5, St. Paul 2

Nashville 13, Memphis 12

Toledo 9, Indianapolis 8

Jacksonville 8, Durham 6

Charlotte 11, Norfolk 7

Omaha 14, Columbus 4

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Omaha 8, Iowa 6, 1st game

Iowa 8, Omaha 1, 2nd game

Toledo 2, St. Paul 0

Rochester 10, Syracuse 2

Durham 12, Charlotte 6

Worcester 4, Buffalo 2

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 3

Scranton/WB 5, Lehigh Valley 2

Louisville 3, Indianapolis 2

Gwinnett 3, Nashville 1

Memphis 8, Columbus 4

Wednesday’s Games

Louisville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 2, 4:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Worcester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Columbus at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Jacksonville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.

St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.

Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.

Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.

Worcester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.

Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Gwinnett at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.

Omaha at Iowa, 808 p.m.

Columbus at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.

