Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Detroit)
|54
|42
|.562
|—
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|53
|44
|.546
|1½
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|52
|44
|.542
|2
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|45
|51
|.469
|9
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|44
|51
|.468
|9½
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|42
|55
|.433
|12½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|39
|57
|.406
|15
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|56
|37
|.602
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|56
|37
|.602
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|50
|46
|.521
|7½
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|43
|52
|.453
|14
|Rochester (Washington)
|40
|53
|.430
|16
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|37
|57
|.394
|19½
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|62
|34
|.646
|—
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|56
|41
|.577
|6½
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|54
|43
|.557
|8½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|52
|45
|.536
|10½
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|46
|51
|.474
|16½
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|39
|56
|.411
|22½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|36
|60
|.375
|26
___
Louisville 5, Gwinnett 3
Scranton/W-B at Worcester, canc.
Buffalo 9, Syracuse 2
Lehigh Valley 6, Rochester 1
Iowa 5, St. Paul 2
Nashville 13, Memphis 12
Toledo 9, Indianapolis 8
Jacksonville 8, Durham 6
Charlotte 11, Norfolk 7
Omaha 14, Columbus 4
No games scheduled
Omaha 8, Iowa 6, 1st game
Iowa 8, Omaha 1, 2nd game
Toledo 2, St. Paul 0
Rochester 10, Syracuse 2
Durham 12, Charlotte 6
Worcester 4, Buffalo 2
Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 3
Scranton/WB 5, Lehigh Valley 2
Louisville 3, Indianapolis 2
Gwinnett 3, Nashville 1
Memphis 8, Columbus 4
Louisville at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 2, 4:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Worcester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 7:38 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Columbus at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
Jacksonville at Norfolk, 12:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Toledo, 6:35 p.m.
Rochester at Syracuse, 6:35 p.m.
Durham at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m.
Worcester at Buffalo, 7:05 p.m.
Scranton/WB at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Louisville at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Gwinnett at Nashville, 8:05 p.m.
Omaha at Iowa, 808 p.m.
Columbus at Memphis, 8:10 p.m.
