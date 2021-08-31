Trending:
Triple-A East Glance

The Associated Press
August 31, 2021 11:30 pm
1 min read
      
All Times EDT
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB
Toledo (Detroit) 59 43 .578
Omaha (Kansas City) 58 44 .569 1
St. Paul (Minnesota) 53 49 .520 6
Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 49 53 .480 10
Columbus (Cleveland) 47 53 .470 11
Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 42 61 .408 17½
Louisville (Cincinnati) 41 60 .406 17½
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Buffalo (Toronto) 59 41 .590
Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 59 41 .590
Worcester (Boston) 55 47 .539 5
Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 46 55 .455 13½
Rochester (Washington) 43 56 .434 15½
Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 39 61 .390 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB
Durham (Tampa Bay) 66 36 .647
Gwinnett (Atlanta) 58 44 .569 8
Jacksonville (Miami) 58 45 .563
Nashville (Milwaukee) 55 47 .539 11
Memphis (St. Louis) 48 54 .471 18
Norfolk (Baltimore) 40 61 .396 25½
Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 39 63 .382 27

___

Sunday’s Games

Buffalo 9, Worcester 5

Rochester 3, Syracuse 3, 7 innings

Lehigh Valley 10, Scranton/WB 5

Indianapolis 7, Louisville 6

Toledo 10, St. Paul 9, 14 innings, 1st game

Toledo 9, St. Paul 8, 2nd game

Omaha 3, Iowa 3, 11 innings

Columbus 6, Memphis 5, 10 innings

Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 3

Durham 9, Charlotte 5

Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2

Monday’s Games

No games scheduled

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo 5, Scranton/WB 1, 1st game

Buffalo 3, Scranton/WB 0, 2nd game

St. Paul at Columbus, ppd.

Nashville at Louisville, ppd.

Worcester 9, Rochester 7

Charlotte 1, Norfolk 0

Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 4

Durham 13, Jacksonville 2

Indianapolis 4, Iowa 3

Memphis at Gwinnett, ppd.

Omaha 9, Toledo 3

Wednesday’s Games

Charlotte at Norfolk, 2, 5:05 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 2, 5:35 p.m.

St. Paul at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

St. Paul at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.

Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.

Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m.

Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.

Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.

Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.

Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.

Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.

Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.

