Triple-A East Glance

|All Times EDT
|Midwest Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Toledo (Detroit)
|59
|43
|.578
|—
|Omaha (Kansas City)
|58
|44
|.569
|1
|St. Paul (Minnesota)
|53
|49
|.520
|6
|Indianapolis (Pittsburgh)
|49
|53
|.480
|10
|Columbus (Cleveland)
|47
|53
|.470
|11
|Iowa (Chicago Cubs)
|42
|61
|.408
|17½
|Louisville (Cincinnati)
|41
|60
|.406
|17½
|Northeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Buffalo (Toronto)
|59
|41
|.590
|—
|Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees)
|59
|41
|.590
|—
|Worcester (Boston)
|55
|47
|.539
|5
|Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia)
|46
|55
|.455
|13½
|Rochester (Washington)
|43
|56
|.434
|15½
|Syracuse (N.Y. Mets)
|39
|61
|.390
|20
|Southeast Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Durham (Tampa Bay)
|66
|36
|.647
|—
|Gwinnett (Atlanta)
|58
|44
|.569
|8
|Jacksonville (Miami)
|58
|45
|.563
|8½
|Nashville (Milwaukee)
|55
|47
|.539
|11
|Memphis (St. Louis)
|48
|54
|.471
|18
|Norfolk (Baltimore)
|40
|61
|.396
|25½
|Charlotte (Chicago White Sox)
|39
|63
|.382
|27
Buffalo 9, Worcester 5
Rochester 3, Syracuse 3, 7 innings
Lehigh Valley 10, Scranton/WB 5
Indianapolis 7, Louisville 6
Toledo 10, St. Paul 9, 14 innings, 1st game
Toledo 9, St. Paul 8, 2nd game
Omaha 3, Iowa 3, 11 innings
Columbus 6, Memphis 5, 10 innings
Jacksonville 4, Norfolk 3
Durham 9, Charlotte 5
Nashville 3, Gwinnett 2
No games scheduled
Buffalo 5, Scranton/WB 1, 1st game
Buffalo 3, Scranton/WB 0, 2nd game
St. Paul at Columbus, ppd.
Nashville at Louisville, ppd.
Worcester 9, Rochester 7
Charlotte 1, Norfolk 0
Lehigh Valley 5, Syracuse 4
Durham 13, Jacksonville 2
Indianapolis 4, Iowa 3
Memphis at Gwinnett, ppd.
Omaha 9, Toledo 3
Charlotte at Norfolk, 2, 5:05 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 2, 5:35 p.m.
St. Paul at Columbus, 6:15 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
St. Paul at Columbus, 12:05 p.m.
Nashville at Louisville, 6:30 p.m.
Buffalo at Scranton/WB, 7:05 p.m.
Worcester at Rochester, 7:05 p.m.
Charlotte at Norfolk, 7:05 p.m.
Syracuse at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Durham at Jacksonville, 7:05 p.m.
Iowa at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m.
Memphis at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m.
Toledo at Omaha, 8:05 p.m.
