Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
August 3, 2021 1:52 am
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 44 33 .571
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 40 37 .519 4
Round Rock (Texas) 37 40 .481 7
Albuquerque (Colorado) 34 42 .447
El Paso (San Diego) 32 44 .421 11½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 48 29 .623
Tacoma (Seattle) 43 34 .558 5
Las Vegas (Oakland) 38 39 .494 10
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 36 41 .468 12
Sacramento (San Francisco) 32 45 .416 16

___

Sunday’s Games

Reno 8, Sacramento 7, 12 innings

Sugar Land 3, El Paso 2

Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 1

Albuquerque 6, Salt Lake 3, 7 innings, 1st game

Albuquerque 4, Salt Lake 3, 7 innings, 2nd game

Las Vegas 4, Tacoma 2

Monday’s Games

El Paso 8, Sugar Land 7, 10 innings

Oklahoma City 9, Round Rock 3

Salt Lake 11, Albuquerque 10

Sacramento 6,Reno 5

Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 4

Tuesday’s Games

El Paso at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

