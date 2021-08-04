Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|44
|33
|.571
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|37
|.526
|3½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|37
|41
|.474
|7½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|35
|42
|.455
|9
|El Paso (San Diego)
|32
|44
|.421
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|48
|30
|.615
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|43
|35
|.551
|5
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|39
|39
|.500
|9
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|36
|42
|.462
|12
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|33
|45
|.423
|15
___
El Paso 8, Sugar Land 7, 10 innings
Oklahoma City 9, Round Rock 3
Salt Lake 11, Albuquerque 10
Sacramento 6,Reno 5
Tacoma 5, Las Vegas 4
Sugar Land 7, El Paso 1
Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 3
Albuquerque 5, Salt Lake 2
Sacramento 6, Reno 5
Las Vegas 8, Tacoma 6
No games
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments