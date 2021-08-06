Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|45
|33
|.577
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|41
|38
|.519
|4½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|37
|42
|.468
|8½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|36
|42
|.462
|9
|El Paso (San Diego)
|32
|45
|.416
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|48
|31
|.608
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|44
|35
|.557
|4
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|40
|39
|.506
|8
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|36
|43
|.456
|12
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|34
|45
|.430
|14
___
Sugar Land 7, El Paso 1
Oklahoma City 7, Round Rock 3
Albuquerque 5, Salt Lake 2
Sacramento 6, Reno 5
Las Vegas 8, Tacoma 6
No games
Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 5
Albuquerque 13, Oklahoma City 12, 10 innings
Tacoma 13, Reno 0
Sacramento 9, El Paso 1
Las Vegas 7, Salt Lake 5
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
El Paso at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
