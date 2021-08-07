Trending:
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
August 7, 2021 1:46 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 45 34 .570
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 41 39 .512
Round Rock (Texas) 38 42 .475
Albuquerque (Colorado) 37 42 .468 8
El Paso (San Diego) 32 46 .410 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 48 32 .600
Tacoma (Seattle) 45 35 .562 3
Las Vegas (Oakland) 40 40 .500 8
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 37 43 .463 11
Sacramento (San Francisco) 35 45 .438 13

___

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 11, Round Rock 5

Albuquerque 13, Oklahoma City 12, 10 innings

Tacoma 13, Reno 0

Sacramento 9, El Paso 1

Las Vegas 7, Salt Lake 5

Friday’s Games

Round Rock 4, Sugar Land 3

Albuquerque 3, Oklahoma City 2

Tacoma 10, Reno 9, 10 innings

Sacramento 4, El Paso 2

Salt Lake 6, Las Vegas 2

Saturday’s Games

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

El Paso at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

El Paso at Sacramento, 4:05 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 4:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:05 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

