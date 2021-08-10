Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|46
|36
|.561
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|43
|40
|.518
|3½
|Round Rock (Texas)
|40
|43
|.482
|6½
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|38
|44
|.463
|8
|El Paso (San Diego)
|33
|47
|.412
|12
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|49
|34
|.590
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|47
|36
|.566
|2
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|42
|41
|.506
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|38
|45
|.458
|11
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|36
|47
|.434
|13
___
El Paso 6, Sacramento 3
Reno 10, Tacoma 6
Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 2
Oklahoma City 15, Albuquerque 10
Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 1
Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 5
Albuquerque 11, Oklahoma City 6
Tacoma 9, Reno 3
El Paso 7, Sacramento 3
Las Vegas 14, Salt Lake 5
El Paso at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.
Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
No games scheduled
Albuquerque at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Reno at El Paso 9:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
