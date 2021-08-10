Trending:
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
August 10, 2021 1:57 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 46 36 .561
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 43 40 .518
Round Rock (Texas) 40 43 .482
Albuquerque (Colorado) 38 44 .463 8
El Paso (San Diego) 33 47 .412 12
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 49 34 .590
Tacoma (Seattle) 47 36 .566 2
Las Vegas (Oakland) 42 41 .506 7
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 38 45 .458 11
Sacramento (San Francisco) 36 47 .434 13

___

Sunday’s Games

El Paso 6, Sacramento 3

Reno 10, Tacoma 6

Round Rock 3, Sugar Land 2

Oklahoma City 15, Albuquerque 10

Las Vegas 11, Salt Lake 1

Monday’s Games

Round Rock 7, Sugar Land 5

Albuquerque 11, Oklahoma City 6

Tacoma 9, Reno 3

El Paso 7, Sacramento 3

Las Vegas 14, Salt Lake 5

Tuesday’s Games

El Paso at Sacramento, 3:05 p.m.

Sugar Land at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Oklahoma City at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Albuquerque at Sugarland, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Reno at El Paso 9:05 p.m.

Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

