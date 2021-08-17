Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|48
|40
|.545
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|47
|41
|.534
|1
|Round Rock (Texas)
|42
|46
|.477
|6
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|41
|47
|.466
|7
|El Paso (San Diego)
|36
|51
|.414
|11½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|52
|37
|.584
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|51
|38
|.573
|1
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|45
|44
|.506
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|42
|47
|.472
|10
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|38
|51
|.427
|14
Salt Lake 4, Sacramento 3
Las Vegas 14, Tacoma 0
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, ppd. 7 innings.
Oklahoma City 6, Round Rock 4
Reno 10, El Paso 5
Las Vegas 7, Tacoma 3
Sugar Land 6, Albuquerque 5, 7 innings, 1st game
Albuquerque 2, Sugar Land 1, 7 innings, 2nd game
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, ppd. to Sept. 19
Salt Lake 6, Sacramento 0
El Paso 12, Reno 11
Reno at El Paso, 1:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Las Vegas at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
No games
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
