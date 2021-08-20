Trending:
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
August 20, 2021 2:30 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston) 50 40 .556
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 48 42 .533 2
Round Rock (Texas) 42 48 .467 8
Albuquerque (Colorado) 42 48 .467 8
El Paso (San Diego) 37 52 .416 12½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 53 37 .589
Tacoma (Seattle) 52 39 .571
Las Vegas (Oakland) 46 45 .505
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 42 47 .472 10½
Sacramento (San Francisco) 38 52 .422 15

___

Tuesday’s Games

Reno 10 El Paso 7

Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 1

Oklahoma City 5, Round Rock 4

Sacramento at Salt Lake, ppd.

Las Vegas 8, Tacoma 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games

Thursday’s Games

Sugar Land 9, Oklahoma City 8

El Paso 7, Round Rock 5

Reno at Salt Lake, ppd.

Tacoma 10, Sacramento 7, 12 innings

Albuquerque 10, Las Vegas 6

Friday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.

El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.

Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.

Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.

Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.

