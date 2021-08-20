Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston)
|50
|40
|.556
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|48
|42
|.533
|2
|Round Rock (Texas)
|42
|48
|.467
|8
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|42
|48
|.467
|8
|El Paso (San Diego)
|37
|52
|.416
|12½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|53
|37
|.589
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|52
|39
|.571
|1½
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|46
|45
|.505
|7½
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|42
|47
|.472
|10½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|38
|52
|.422
|15
___
Reno 10 El Paso 7
Sugar Land 5, Albuquerque 1
Oklahoma City 5, Round Rock 4
Sacramento at Salt Lake, ppd.
Las Vegas 8, Tacoma 4
No games
Sugar Land 9, Oklahoma City 8
El Paso 7, Round Rock 5
Reno at Salt Lake, ppd.
Tacoma 10, Sacramento 7, 12 innings
Albuquerque 10, Las Vegas 6
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 8:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 8:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
Oklahoma City at Sugar Land, 7:05 p.m.
El Paso at Round Rock, 7:05 p.m.
Reno at Salt Lake, 8:35 p.m.
Tacoma at Sacramento, 10:05 p.m.
Albuquerque at Las Vegas, 10:05 p.m.
