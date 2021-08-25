Triple-A West Glance

|All Times EDT
|East Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Sugar Land (Houston
|54
|41
|.568
|—
|Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers)
|49
|46
|.516
|5
|Round Rock (Texas)
|45
|50
|.474
|9
|Albuquerque (Colorado)
|42
|53
|.442
|12
|El Paso (San Diego)
|39
|55
|.415
|14½
|West Division
|
|W
|L
|Pct.
|GB
|Reno (Arizona)
|58
|38
|.604
|—
|Tacoma (Seattle)
|54
|42
|.562
|4
|Las Vegas (Oakland)
|51
|45
|.531
|7
|Salt Lake (L.A. Angels)
|43
|52
|.453
|14½
|Sacramento (San Francisco)
|41
|54
|.432
|16½
Reno 6, Salt Lake 2, 1st game
Reno 2, Salt Lake 0, 2nd game
Sugar Land 6, Oklahoma City 5
El Paso 9, Round Rock 6
Tacoma 6, Sacramento 4
Las Vegas 7, Albuquerque 6
Sugar Land 8, Oklahoma City 1
Round Rock 3, El Paso 2
Reno 6, Salt Lake 5
Sacramento 2, Tacoma 1
Las Vegas 9, Albuquerque 4
No games scheduled
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 1st game, 9:05 p.m.
El Paso at Sugar Land, 2nd game, (Suspended game from Aug. 3), TBD
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.
Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.
Sugar Land at El Paso, 1st game, 9:05 p.m.
Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.
Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.
