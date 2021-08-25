Trending:
Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
August 25, 2021 1:04 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 54 41 .568
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 49 46 .516 5
Round Rock (Texas) 45 50 .474 9
Albuquerque (Colorado) 42 53 .442 12
El Paso (San Diego) 39 55 .415 14½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 58 38 .604
Tacoma (Seattle) 54 42 .562 4
Las Vegas (Oakland) 51 45 .531 7
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 52 .453 14½
Sacramento (San Francisco) 41 54 .432 16½

___

Monday’s Games

Reno 6, Salt Lake 2, 1st game

Reno 2, Salt Lake 0, 2nd game

Sugar Land 6, Oklahoma City 5

El Paso 9, Round Rock 6

Tacoma 6, Sacramento 4

Las Vegas 7, Albuquerque 6

Tuesday’s Games

Sugar Land 8, Oklahoma City 1

Round Rock 3, El Paso 2

Reno 6, Salt Lake 5

Sacramento 2, Tacoma 1

Las Vegas 9, Albuquerque 4

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 1st game, 9:05 p.m.

El Paso at Sugar Land, 2nd game, (Suspended game from Aug. 3), TBD

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 1st game, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

