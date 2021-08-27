Trending:
Sports News

Triple-A West Glance

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 1:36 am
< a min read
      
All Times EDT
East Division
W L Pct. GB
Sugar Land (Houston 55 42 .567
Oklahoma City (L.A. Dodgers) 49 47 .510
Round Rock (Texas) 46 50 .479
Albuquerque (Colorado) 42 54 .438 12½
El Paso (San Diego) 40 56 .417 14½
West Division
W L Pct. GB
Reno (Arizona) 58 38 .604
Tacoma (Seattle) 55 42 .567
Las Vegas (Oakland) 52 45 .536
Salt Lake (L.A. Angels) 43 52 .448 15
Sacramento (San Francisco) 41 54 .432 16½

___

Wednesday’s Games

No games scheduled

Thursday’s Games

Las Vegas 6, Oklahoma City 1

Round Rock 9, Albuquerque 1

Sugar Land 9, El Paso 2, 1st game

El Paso 11, Sugar Land 6, 7 innings, 2nd game

Sacramento at Reno, ppd.

Tacoma 7, Salt Lake 6

Friday’s Games

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Las Vegas at Oklahoma City, 8:05 p.m.

Round Rock at Albuquerque, 8:35 p.m.

Sugar Land at El Paso, 9:05 p.m.

Sacramento at Reno, 9:35 p.m.

Salt Lake at Tacoma, 10:05 p.m.<

