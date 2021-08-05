Troy Polamalu Career Statistics

|Regular Season
|
|GP
|Sack
|Int
|Yd
|TD
|2003 Pittsburgh
|16
|2.0
|0
|0
|0
|2004 Pittsburgh
|16
|1.0
|5
|58
|1
|2005 Pittsburgh
|16
|3.0
|2
|42
|0
|2006 Pittsburgh
|13
|1.0
|3
|51
|0
|2007 Pittsburgh
|11
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|2008 Pittsburgh
|16
|0.0
|7
|59
|0
|2009 Pittsburgh
|5
|0.0
|3
|17
|0
|2010 Pittsburgh
|14
|1.0
|7
|101
|1
|2011 Pittsburgh
|16
|1.0
|2
|33
|0
|2012 Pittsburgh
|7
|1.0
|1
|1
|0
|2013 Pittsburgh
|16
|2.0
|2
|36
|1
|2014 Pittsburgh
|12
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|158
|12.0
|32
|398
|3
|Postseason
|
|GP
|Sack
|Int
|Yd
|TD
|2004 Pittsburgh
|2
|0.0
|1
|14
|0
|2005 Pittsburgh
|4
|0.5
|1
|4
|0
|2007 Pittsburgh
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|2008 Pittsburgh
|3
|0.0
|1
|40
|1
|2010 Pittsburgh
|3
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|2011 Pittsburgh
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|2014 Pittsburgh
|1
|0.0
|0
|0
|0
|Total
|15
|0.5
|3
|58
|1
