Troy Polamalu Career Statistics

Regular Season GP Sack Int Yd TD 2003 Pittsburgh 16 2.0 0 0 0 2004 Pittsburgh 16 1.0 5 58 1 2005 Pittsburgh 16 3.0 2 42 0 2006 Pittsburgh 13 1.0 3 51 0 2007 Pittsburgh 11 0.0 0 0 0 2008 Pittsburgh 16 0.0 7 59 0 2009 Pittsburgh 5 0.0 3 17 0 2010 Pittsburgh 14 1.0 7 101 1 2011 Pittsburgh 16 1.0 2 33 0 2012 Pittsburgh 7 1.0 1 1 0 2013 Pittsburgh 16 2.0 2 36 1 2014 Pittsburgh 12 0.0 0 0 0 Total 158 12.0 32 398 3

Postseason GP Sack Int Yd TD 2004 Pittsburgh 2 0.0 1 14 0 2005 Pittsburgh 4 0.5 1 4 0 2007 Pittsburgh 1 0.0 0 0 0 2008 Pittsburgh 3 0.0 1 40 1 2010 Pittsburgh 3 0.0 0 0 0 2011 Pittsburgh 1 0.0 0 0 0 2014 Pittsburgh 1 0.0 0 0 0 Total 15 0.5 3 58 1

