Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Thomas Eshelman outright to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Alexander Wells to Norfolk.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Marwin Gonzalez from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Matt Barnes on the IL.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Recalled RHP Matt Foster from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 2B Isaac Paredes to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Sent 3B Emmanuel Rivera and SS Adalberto Mondesi to Omaha (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Luis Severino to Somerset (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Luis Gil from Scanton/Wilkes-Barre. Selected the contracts of RHPs Brody Koerner and Stephen Ridings from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Placed INF Gio Urshela on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 1. Placed RHP Gerrit Cole and LHP Jordan Montgomery on the IL. Claimed OF Jonathan Davis off waivers from Toronto. Sent 1B Luke Voit to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on a rehab assignment. Optioned RHP Luis gil to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Optioned RHP Chris Mazza to Durham (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of LHP Dietrich Enns from Durham and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Transferred RHP Ryan Thompson from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated OF Corey Dickerson fron the 10-day IL. Placed INF Cavan Biggio on the 10-day IL.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Optioned LHP Miguel Aguilar to Reno (Triple-A West). Selected the contract of LHP Tyler Gilbert from Reno and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Recalled RF Zach Reks from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Recalled RHP Brusdar Graterol from Oklahoma City. Plcaded RHP Edwin Uceta on the 10-day IL.

MIAMI MARLINS — Recalled RHP Nick Neidert from Jacksonville (Triple-A East). Placed LHP Trevor Rogers on the family medical emergency list. Sent RHP Cody Poteet to Jacksonville on a rehab assignment. Placed INF Jazz Chisholm on the IL. Selected the contract of INF Deven Marrero from Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed RHP John Axford on the 10-day IL. Recalled LHP Angel Perdomo from Nashville (Triple-A East). Placed INF Keston Hiura on the IL. Claimed RHP Sal Romano off waivers from the New York Yankees. Optioned RHP Sal Romano to Nashville.

NEW YORK METS — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Miguel Castro from the 10-day IL.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Recalled RHP Mauricio Llovera from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Seranthony Dominguez to Jersey Shore (High-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Keury Mella on a minor league contract. Placed LHP Anthony Banda on the 10-day IL.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Sent RHPs Miles Mikolas and DanielPonce de Leon to Springfield (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Reinstated LHP Matt Strahm from the 60-day IL. Designated RF Jorge Mateo for assignment. Sent RHP Taylor Williams to El Paso (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled C Riley Adams from Rochester (Triple-A East). Selected the contract of RHP Javy Guerra from Rochester and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed C Rene Rivera on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 2. Optioned RHP Wander Suero to Rochester.

Minor League Baseball Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Jacob Bowles, Austin Gossman, Polo Portela, Tyler Spring, Taylor Wright and Tim Holdgrafer, OF Elijah MacNamee, LHP Braden Scott on contract extensions.

FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Acquired OF Bryan Leef from Missoula (Pioneer League).

NEW JERSEY JACKALS — Released INF Tyler Reis.

TRI-CITY VALLEYCATS — Agreed to terms with OF Carson McCasker.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with LHP Bryan Ketchie.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

CLEVELAND CAVALIERS — Signed C Evan Mobley to a Rookie Scale Contract.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Signed F Arnoldas Kulboka and G Scottie Lewis to two-way contracts. Signed C Kai Jones and G James Bouknight to Rookie Scale Contracts.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed G Nate Hinton to a two-way contract.

GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Signed F Jonathan Kuminga to a Rookie Scale Contract.

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed Gs Joel Ayayi and Austin Reaves to two-way contracts.

MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed F Sandro Mamukelashvili to a two-way contract.

ORLANDO MAGIC — Signed G Jalen Suggs and F Franz Wagner to Rookie Scale Contracts.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Re-signed G Rayjon Tucker to a two-way contract. Waived G George Hill.

PORTLAND TRAILBLAZERS — Signed F Trenton Watford to a two-way contract.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Waived Gs DeAndre’ Bembry, Rodney Hood and Paul Watson.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed WR Greg Dortch. Activated S Shawn Williams from the non-football injury list.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed P Cameron Niziale. Waived P Sterling Hofrichter with an injury designation.

CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DT Eddie Goldman on the COVID-19 list.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Activated LB Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah from the COVID-19 list.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed TE Daniel Crawford. Placed WR Bailey Gaither on the reserve/retired list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Activated S Jarrod Wilson and CB Chris Claybrooks from the COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Jeff Gladney.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Placed LB Todd Davis on the reserve/retired list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James. Released LB Jarvis Miller.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Activated OT Cornelius Lucas from the reserve/COVID-19 list.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

ARIZONA COYOTES — Signed C Travis Boyd to a one-year contract.

DALLAS STARS — Signed D Joseph Cecconi to a one-year, two-way contract.

ST. LOUIS BLUES — Signed C Jordan Kyrou to a two-year contract.

American Hockey League

BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Named Rick Kowalsky assistant coach. Signed Fs Jeff Kubiak, Erik Brown, Felix Bibeau, Cole Coskey, Kyle MacLean and Chris Terry.

MILWAUKEE ADMIRALS — Signed D Jake McLaughlin.

Minor League East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed F Jackson Cressey.

WORCESTER RAILERS — Signed F Liam Coughlin.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Loaned F Tyler Freeman to Karlsruher SC for the 2021-22 German 2. Bundesliga with an option to recall.

National Women’s Soccer League

NJ/NY GOTHAM FC — Named Yael Averbuch West interim general manager and head of soccer operations and Kristin Bernert interim head of business operations.

COLLEGE

ALBANY (NY) — Named Gina Castelli women’s basketball assistant coach.

COLGATE — Named Stan Dakosty as new head football coach.

FLAGLER — Named Jonas Piibor head men’s tennis coach.

RANDOLPH — Named Brooke Albert women’s volleyball assistant coach.

XAVIER UNIVERSITY OF LOUISIANA — Named Nathan Cochran executive director of athletics and recreation.

YALE — Named Rashana Miller director of women’s basketball operations.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.