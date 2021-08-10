Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Zack Short to Toledo (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Niko Goodrun from the 10-day IL.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP A.J. Puk from Las Vegas (Triple-a West). Designated RHP J.B. Wendelken for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP D.J. Johnson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 9. Placed LHP Ryan Yarbrough on the 10-day IL.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Shane Greene for assignment. Recalled LHP A.J. Minter from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Justin Steele from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Corey Knebel from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 10-day IL.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Jake Cousins from the COVID-19 list. Designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael DeSanti. Reinstated RHP Danny Barnes. Released RHP Jhon Victorino. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Patty Mills.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed F Luka Doncic to a contract extension.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Yves Pons.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Named Nick Collison special assistant to executive vice president and general manager.

FOOTBALL National Football League

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DE Jerry Hughes from the non-football injury list. Placed LB Marquel Lee on the COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived FB Mikey Daniel.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated S Eddie Jackson from the non-football injury list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated WR Amari Cooper from the physically unable to perform (PUP list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DT Larry Ogunjobi from the physcially unable to perform (PUP) list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Curtis Bolton. Waived OT Jake Benzinger.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed QB Case Cookus. Waived WR Trey Quinn.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated TE Mike Gesicki from the COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated QB Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Reinstated TE Rysen John from the COVID-19 list. Reinstated OLB Ryan Anderson from the non-football injury list. Waived TE Tommy Stevens.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OT Lukayus McNeil and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams. Waived WR Darece Roberson and TE Michael Jacobson.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Named Nick Luukko head coach.

READING ROYALS — Signed G Ryan Ruck.

SOCCER National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-assigned Richie Burke to front office.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Chris Jones football defensive-run game coordinator and defensive line coach. Promoted Chris Klappas to assistant head football coach. Named Brian Baca tight ends coach.

NYU — Named Kai Henson assistant sports information director.

