Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

DETROIT TIGERS — Optioned SS Zack Short to Toledo (Triple-A East). Reinstated SS Niko Goodrun from the 10-day IL.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Reinstated RHP Pedro Baez from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Rafael Montero on the 10-day IL. Transferred RHP Andre Scrubb from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Reinstated LHP Brooks Raley from suspension.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Joel Payamps from Omaha (Triple-A East). Optioned CF Edward Olivares to Omaha.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Recalled RHP Chris Rodriguez from Salt Lake (Triple-A West).

MINNESOTA TWINS — Selected the contract of RHP Nick Vincent from St. Paul (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned RHP Beau Burrows to St. Paul. Transferred OF/1B Alex Kirilloff from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent OF Clint Frazier to Tampa (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Recalled LHP A.J. Puk from Las Vegas (Triple-a West). Designated RHP J.B. Wendelken for assignment.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Placed RHP D.J. Johnson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 9. Placed LHP Ryan Yarbrough on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RF Randy Arozarena from the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Louis Head from durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Sent LHP John King to Round Rock (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Recalled RHP Trent Thornton from Buffalo (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Carl Edwards Jr. to Dunedin (Low-A Southeast) for a rehab assigment.

National League

ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Reinstated RHP Josh Rojas from the 10-day IL.

ATLANTA BRAVES — Designated RHP Shane Greene for assignment. Recalled LHP A.J. Minter from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled LHP Justin Steele from Iowa (Triple-A East). Optioned LHP Kyle Ryan to Iowa then recalled him. Reinstated RHP Rowan Wick from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Trevor Megill to Iowa.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Selected the contract of INF/OF Taylor Motter from Albuquerque (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Placed OF Raimel Tapia on the 10-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated RHP Corey Knebel from the 60-day IL. Placed RHP Joe Kelly on the 10-day IL. Recalled RHP Connor Greene from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West). Optioned OF Zach Reks to Oklahoma City.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Reinstated RHP Jake Cousins from the COVID-19 list. Designated RHP Sal Romano for assignment. Recalled LHP Aaron Ashby from Nashville (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed 1B Rhys Hoskins on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 7. Recalled CF Mickey Moniak from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Sent OF Ka’ai Tom to Indianapolis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms with RHP Michael DeSanti. Reinstated RHP Danny Barnes. Released RHP Jhon Victorino. Placed LHP Darin Downs on the inactive list.

Frontier League

EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Agreed to terms with RHP Joe Riley. Released LHP Marty Anderson.

SCHAUMBURG BOOMERS — Agreed to terms with 1B Braxton Davidson.

SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Agreed to terms with LHP Alex Demchak.

WINDY CITY THUNDERBOLTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Brayden Bonner.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Patty Mills.

CHICAGO BULLS — Signed G Alex Caruso.

DALLAS MAVERICKS — Re-signed F Luka Doncic to a rookie scale extension.

DETROIT PISTONS — Re-signed G Frank Jackson.

MEMPHIS GRIZZLIES — Signed F Yves Pons.

OKLAHOMA CITY THUNDER — Named Nick Collison special assistant to executive vice president and general manager. Signed F Jeremiah Robinson-Eart.

PHOENIX SUNS — Signed G Elfrid Payton.

TORONTO RAPTORS — Signed F Sam Dekker.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed NT Darius Kilgo. Waived T Ryan Pope.

BUFFALO BILLS — Activated DE Jerry Hughes from the non-football injury list. Placed LB Marquel Lee on the COVID-19 list.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Waived FB Mikey Daniel.

CHICAGO BEARS — Activated S Eddie Jackson from the non-football injury list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Activated DT Larry Ogunjobi from the physcially unable to perform (PUP) list.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Activated WR Amari Cooper from the physically unable to perform (PUP list.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed K Zane Gonzalez and DB Nickell Robey-Coleman. Waived K Matthew Wright.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed LB Curtis Bolton. Waived OT Jake Benzinger.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Activated OL Darryl Williams from the COVID-19 list.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed QB Case Cookus. Waived WR Trey Quinn.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Claimed CB Tyler Hall off waivers from Atlanta. Waived P Brandon Wright and S Jovan Grant.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Activated TE Mike Gesicki from the COVID-19 list.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Activated QB Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 list.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released RB Tyler Gaffney. Signed DL Malik Gant.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed K Brett Maher. Placed DB Patrick Robinson on the reserve/retired list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Reinstated TE Rysen John from the COVID-19 list. Reinstated OLB Ryan Anderson from the non-football injury list. Waived TE Tommy Stevens. Promoted Jen Escalante to vice president of strategic communications. Named Dion Dargin director of football communications and Maddi Harris communications director.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed G Teton Saltes on the reserve/injured list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Claimed WR Marken Michel off waivers from Carolina. Placed S Obi Melifonwu on IR. Waived WR Michael Walker.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed DE Calvin Taylor on the reserve/injured list. Waived T Anthony Coyle.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed DL Shilique Calhoun and CB Alexander Myres. Waived CB Mark Fields and OL Isaiah Williams.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed OT Lukayus McNeil and WR Anthony Ratliff-Williams. Waived WR Darece Roberson and TE Michael Jacobson.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived TE Donnie Ernsberger with an injury designation. Released OL Spencer Pulley and DB Greg Mabin from IR with injury settlements.

Canadian League Football

EDMONTON ELKS — Signed DB Shaydon Phillip and DL Rossini Sandjong.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

DETROIT RED WINGS — Signed F Jakub Vrana to a three-year contract.

East Coast Hockey League

JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Named Nick Luukko head coach.

READING ROYALS — Signed G Ryan Ruck.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCIPLINARY COMMITTEE — Found New York City FC D Maxime Chanot guilty of simulation/embellishment in a match on Aug. 7 against Toronto and fined an undisclosed amount. Found Los Angeles FC F Eduard Atuesta guilty of simulation/embellishment in a match against San Jose on Aug. 8 and fined an undisclosed amount. The yellow card that San Jose F Jeremy Ebobisse received as a result will be absolved from his card accumulation and any disciplinary points will be dismissed. Found Los Angeles Galaxy F Kevin Cabral guilty of simulation/embellishment in a match against Vancouver on Aug. 8 and fined an undisclosed amount. Found Los Angeles FC in violation of the mass confrontation policy in a match against San Jose on Aug 8 and issued a warning for their first violation of the league’s policy. LA FC Fs Raheem Edwards and Latif Blessing have been fined undisclosed amounts for their actions in inciting and/or escalating a mass confrontation. Found Inter Miami CF HC Phil Neville in violation of the league’s policy in a match against Nashville SC on Aug. 8.

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Named Shari Ballard chief executive officer at the end of the current season.

National Women’s Soccer League

WASHINGTON SPIRIT — Re-assigned Richie Burke to front office.

COLLEGE

AUSTIN PEAY — Named Chris Jones football defensive-run game coordinator and defensive line coach. Promoted Chris Klappas to assistant head football coach. Named Brian Baca tight ends coach.

NYU — Named Kai Henson assistant sports information director.

TOWSON — Named Amit Vohra director of basketball performance and Matthew Kabay athletic trainer.

