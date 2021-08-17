On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Tuesday’s Transactions

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 3:00 pm
3 min read
      
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Karin Timpone executive vice president, chief marketing officer.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned CF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day IL.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Josh Taylor from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHP Matt Andriese for assignment. Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Worcester (Triple-A East).

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 2B Isaac Paredes and RHP Jose Urena to Toledo (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Jordan Montgomery and C Gary Sanchez from the COVID-19 IL. Returned C Rob Brantley and RHP Stephen Ridings to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Shawn Armstrong from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham. Designated 3B Kevin Padlo for assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with C Nicholas Deschamps and C/INF Andres Sosa on minor league contracts.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Huascar Ynoa from the 60-day IL.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Neftali Feliz from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City. Optioned LHP Darien Nunez and RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City. Placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 60-day IL.

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Trevor Williams and C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed C Tomas Nido on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 15. Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Yoshi Tsutsugo on a major league contract.

BASKETBALL
National Basketball Association

NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired G Evan Fournier and and two second-round draft picks from Boston in a sign-and-trade. Signed G Alec Burks.

        Read more: Sports News

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Re-signed C Joel Emblid to a veteran extension.

FOOTBALL
National Football League

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Traded OT Greg Little to Miami in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Placed CA Troy Pride on IR. Released FB Rod Smith. Waived LB Nate Hall and C Mike Panasiuk with an injury designation.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Justin Hardy.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Graham Adomitis, RB Darius Anderson, WR Quartney Davis and CB Nick Nelson. Placed DE Damontre Moore on IR.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived TE Evan Baylis and WR Antonio Callaway with an injury designation. Waived DB manny Patterson and WR Chad Williams. Placed RB Elijah mcGuire on IR.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OLB Davin Bellamy. Released QB K.J. Costello and TE Matt Seybert.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Amari Henderson.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contracts of RB Alfred Morris and S Chris Milton. Placed CB Jarren Williams and G Kyle Murphy on IR.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released TE Joshua Perkins and CB Ken Webster. Released WR Austin Watkins with an injury designation.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DL Trevon Coley and S Tedric Thompson on IR. Waived OL Paul Adams.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Nick Guggemos. Released CB Greg Stroman from the physcially unable to perform (PUP) list with a settlement.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Cam Meredith. Signed LB Kevin Brown.

HOCKEY
East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed F Cam Strong.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Health News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|16 World Festival
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

New senior chiefs promoted at US Navy Band