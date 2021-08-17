Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Named Karin Timpone executive vice president, chief marketing officer.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Optioned CF Ryan McKenna to Norfolk (Triple-A East). Reinstated 1B Ryan Mountcastle from the 10-day IL. Sent RHP Hunter Harvey to Norfolk on a rehab assignment.

BOSTON RED SOX — Reinstated LHP Josh Taylor from the COVID-19 IL. Designated RHP Matt Andriese for assignment. Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Worcester (Triple-A East).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent C Yasmani Grandal to Charlotte (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent 2B Isaac Paredes and RHP Jose Urena to Toledo (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments. Released RHP Buck Farmer.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Reinstated LHP Jordan Montgomery and C Gary Sanchez from the COVID-19 IL. Returned C Rob Brantley and RHP Stephen Ridings to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East). Sent 3B Miguel Andujar and RHP Corey Kluber to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre on rehab assignments.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Optioned 2B Vimael Machin to Las Vegas (Triple-A West). Reinstated SS Elvis Andrus from the paternity list.

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Shawn Armstrong from Durham (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned 2B Mike Brosseau to Durham. Designated 3B Kevin Padlo for assignment. Sent RHP Chris Archer to Durham (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Agreed to terms with C Nicholas Deschamps and C/INF Andres Sosa on minor league contracts. Placed OF George Springer on the 10-day IL, retraoctive to August 15. Recalled INF Otto Lopez from Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Optioned RHP Jacob Webb to Gwinnett (Triple-A East). Reinstated RHP Huascar Ynoa from the 60-day IL.

CHICAGO CUBS — Selected the contract of OF Michael Hermosillo from Iowa (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Designated RHP Dan Winkler for assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Designated RHP Heath Hembree for assignment. Recalled RHP Tony Santillan from Louisville (Triple-a East). Optioned RHP R.J. Alaniz to Louisville. Sent 2B Mike Freeman outright to Louisville.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Recalled INF Alan Trejo from Albuquerque (Triple-A West). Placed LHP Austin Gomber on the paternity list.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Selected the contract of RHP Neftali Feliz from Oklahoma City (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Recalled RHP Andre Jackson from Oklahoma City. Optioned LHP Darien Nunez and RHP Edwin Uceta to Oklahoma City. Placed LHP Cole Hamels on the 60-day IL. Sent LHP Victor Gonzalez to Rancho Cucamonga (Low-A West) on a rehab assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Selected the contract of RHP Luis Madero from Jacksonville (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned LHP Braxton Garrett to Jacksonville.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Signed free agent OF David Dahl to a minor league contract. Optioned 1B Keston Hiura to Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Recalled RHP Trevor Williams and C Patrick Mazeika from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Placed C Tomas Nido on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 15. Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Sent RHP Vince Velasquez to Clearwater (Low-A Souteast) on a rehab assignment. Sent RHP Sam Coonrod and SS Freddy Galvis to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Agreed to terms with INF/OF Yoshi Tsutsugo on a major league contract. Sent LHP Sam Howard to Indianapolis (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Recalled LF Austin Dean from Memphis (Triple-A East). Placed CF Dylan Carlson on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 15.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Austin Voth to Rochester (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Agreed to terms and activated OF Chris Shaw and LHP Dalton Oates. Placed INF Ryan Jackson on the inactive list. Released OF Breland Almadova.

Frontier League

EQUIPE QUEBEC — Agreed to terms with RHP Kyle Thomas.

EVANSVILLE OTTTERS — Acquired OF Jeffrey Baez from Kane County (American Association) to complete a previous trade. Acquired RHP Matt Quintana from Sioux City (American Association).

LAKE ERIE CRUSHERS — Agreed to terms with OF Zach Racusin.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

DETROIT PISTONS — Signed C Luke Garza and F Chris Smith to two-way contracts.

NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired G Evan Fournier and and two second-round draft picks from Boston in a sign-and-trade. Signed G Alec Burks.

PHILADELPHIA 76ERS — Re-signed C Joel Emblid to a veteran extension.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Claimed P Ryan Winslow from Green Bay. Released P Tyler Newsome.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Traded OT Greg Little to Miami in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round pick. Placed CA Troy Pride on IR. Released FB Rod Smith. Waived LB Nate Hall and C Mike Panasiuk with an injury designation.

CHICAGO BEARS — Released WR Justin Hardy. Waived DB Michael Joseph and LB Ledarius Mack with injury designations.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Placed CB Reggie Robinson and RB Sewo Olonilua on IR. Waived LB Anthony Hines, CB Kyron Brown and WR Brennan Eagles.

DETROIT LIONS — Waived WR Chad Hansen with an injury settlement. Waived DT michael Barnett. Placed LB Shaun Dion Hamilton on IR. Released LS Don Muhlbach.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed TE Isaac Nauta and WR DeAndre Thompkins on IR. Released G/T Zack Johnson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Graham Adomitis, RB Darius Anderson, WR Quartney Davis and CB Nick Nelson. Placed DE Damontre Moore on IR.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Waived CB D.J. Daniel and TE Tim Tebow. Waived WRs Josh Imatorbhebhe and Tim Jones and DT Daniel Ross with injury designations.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived TE Evan Baylis and WR Antonio Callaway with an injury designation. Waived DB Manny Patterson and WR Chad Williams. Placed RB Elijah McGuire on IR.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed LB Te’von Coney.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Signed OLB Davin Bellamy. Released QB K.J. Costello and TE Matt Seybert.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed WR Allen Harms on IR. Waived OTs Timon Parris and Jonathan Hubbard and G Tyler Marz. Waived CB Jaytlin Askew with an injury designation.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Waived CB Amari Henderson.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Waived TE Troy Fumagalli with an injury designation.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Terminated the contracts of RB Alfred Morris and S Chris Milton. Placed CB Jarren Williams and G Kyle Murphy on IR. Traded CB Isaac Yiadom to Green Bay in exchange for CB Josh Jackson.

NEW YORK JETS — Waived S Bennett Jackson, DL Michael Dwumfour and RB Austin Walker. Placed OL Cam Clark on IR.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived RB Kerryon Johnson, C Luke Juriga and T Casey Tucker with injury designations.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived WR Isaiah McKoy, T Brandon Walton, K Sam Sloman, DT Abdullah Anderson and DB Stephen Denmark.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released TE Joshua Perkins and CB Ken Webster. Released WR Austin Watkins with an injury designation. Claimed DB Davontae Harris off waivers from Baltimore. Waived QB Josh Rosen.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Released WR John Franklin III with a failed physical. and OG Donell Stanley with an injury designation.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Placed DL Trevon Coley and S Tedric Thompson on IR. Waived OL Paul Adams. Signed S Jamal Carter.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released TE Nick Guggemos. Released CB Greg Stroman from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list with a settlement.

Canadian Football League

WINNIPEG BLUE BOMBERS — Released WR Cam Meredith. Signed LB Kevin Brown.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

OTTAWA SENATORS — Signed F Scott Sabourin to a one-year, two-way contract.

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed F Cam Strong.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MLS DISCPLINARY COMMITTEE — Fined Austin FC assistant coach Davy Arnaud for unacceptable conduct and use of inappropriate language directed towards officials during the post-match of a game on August 14 against Real Salt Lake.

