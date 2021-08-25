Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball

MLB — Suspended Arizona LHP Caleb Smith 10 games and fined an undisclosed amount for possessing a foreign substance on his glove in an August 18th game against Philadelphia.

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Recalled INF Kelvin Gutierrez from Norfolk (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Konner Wade to Norfolk (Triple-A East).

BOSTON RED SOX — Recalled RHP Tanner Houck from Worcester (Triple-A East). Optioned OF Jarren Duran to Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Reinstated INF/OF Leury Garcia from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Ryan Burr to Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent 1B Bobby Bradley and CF Harold Ramirez to Lake County (High-A Central) on rehab assignments.

DETROIT TIGERS — Sent C Eric Haase to Toledo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated OF Akil Baddoo from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Drew Hutchinson for assignment.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Jose Urquidy to Sugar Land (Triple-A West) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Bryan Abreau from Sugar Land. Reinstated RF Kyle Tucker from the 10-day IL. Placed RHP Pedro Baez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 22. Placed LF Chas McCormick on the 10-day IL.

MINNESOTA TWINS — Sent RHP Randy Dobnak to St. Paul (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Transferred RHP Corey Kluber’s rehab assignment to Somerset (Double-A Northeast).

SEATTLE MARINERS — Sent RHP Robert Dugger outright to Tacoma (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Reinstated DH Nelson Cruz from the 10-day IL. Placed 1B Ji-Man Choi on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 23. Sent RHP David Hess outright to Durham (Triple-A East).

TEXAS RANGERS — Recalled CF Leody Taveras from Round Rock (Triple-A West). Selected the contracts of 1B Curtis Terry and 3B Ryan Dorow from Round Rock and agreed to terms on a major league contracts. Placed C Jonah Heim on the 10-day IL.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Sent RHP Julian Merryweather to Florida Complex League (FCL) on a rehab assignment. Sent C Danny Jansen to Buffalo (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated C Travis d’Amaud from the paternity list. Optioned C William Contreras to Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CINCINNATI REDS — Reinstated RHP Tejay Antone from the 10-day IL. Designated LHP Sean Doolittle and RHP Michael Feliz for assignment. Agreed to terms with free agent LHP Tommy Milone on a minor league contract.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Reinstated LHP Julio Urias from the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Neftali Feliz for assignment.

MIAMI MARLINS — Agreed to terms with RHP Cody Carroll on a minor league contract. Sent RHP Zach Pop to Jupiter (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Placed INF Eduardo Escobar on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 23. Recalled INF/OF Pablo Reyes from Nashville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Sent RHP Jordan Yamamoto to St. Lucie (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment. Reinstated INF Francisco Lindor from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Travis Blankenhorn to Syracuse (Triple-A East).

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Named Bryan Minniti and Scott Proefrock consultants for the 2022 season. Designated OF Jorge Bonifacio for assignment. Reinstated SS Freddy Galvis from the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Sam Coonrod from the 60-day IL. Optioned RHP Enyel De Los Santos to Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). Sent LHP Jose Alvarado and RHP Seranthony Dominguez to Lehigh Valley on rehab assignments. Agreed to terms with free agent RHP Taylor Guerrieri on a minor league contract. Sent LF Matt Joyce to Clearwater (Low-A Southeast) on a rehab assignment.

ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Optioned LF Austin Dean to Memphis (Triple-A East). Reinstated CF Dylan Carlson from the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with C Yadier Molina on a one-year contract for 2022.

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Recalled RHP Daniel Camarena from El Paso (Triple-A West). Optioned RHP Miguel Diaz to El Paso.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed RHP Kevin Gausman on the 10-day IL. Reinstated INF Evan Longoria from the 10-day IL.

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Sent RHP Steven Fuentes to Wilmington (High-A East) on a rehab assignment. Recalled LHP Sam clay and RHP Patrick Murphy from Rochester (Triple-A East). Optioned RHP Gabe Klobosits to Rochester. Designated RHP Jefry Rodriguez for assignment. Announced RHP Javy Guerra cleared outright waivers and declared free agency in lieu of accepting assignment to Rochester.

Minor League Baseball Atlantic League

LONG ISLAND DUCKS — Reinstated RHP Brendan Feldmann from the reserve list. Placed LHP Chris Reed on the reserve/retired list.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

BOSTON CELTICS — Re-signed C Robert Williams III to a rookie scale extension.

CHARLOTTE HORNETS — Re-signed G Terry Rozier to a veteran extension.

INDIANA PACERS — Signed G DeJon Jarreau to a two-way contract. Waived C Amida Brimah.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Placed DL Jack Crawford on IR. Released OL Branden Bowen and DL David Parry. Waived LB Jamell Garcia-Williams with an injury designation.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed QB Josh Rosen. Released OL Willie Wright, WR Austin Trammell, RB Javian Hawkins, DT Olive Sagapolu and OLB Shareef Miller. Placed QB A.J. McCarron on IR. Waived WR J’Mon Moore from IR with a settlement.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived QB Kenji Bahar.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released LB Tyrell Adams, OL Tyler Gauthier, TE Bug Howard, WR Lance Lenoir and S Tariq Thompson. Claimed DT Joey Ivie and WR Rico Gafford off waivers. Placed DT Cole Beasley, WR Gabriel Davis, DT Star Lotulelei on the COVID-19 list. Placed WR Duke Williams on IR.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released DE Kendall Donnerson and DT Caraun Reid. Waived WR Krishawn Hogan, G Marquel Harrell and DT Walter Palmore.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed DB Donnie Lewis on IR.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived OLs Badara Traore Dareuan Parker and RB C.J. Marable. Placed DL Mike Pennel and S Jordan Lucas on IR.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Waived CB Robert Jackson. Released K Cody Parkey from IR with a settlement. Placed OT Alex Taylor on IR.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Waived K Lirim Hajrullahu.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released LB Josh Watson. Waived WR Branden Mack. Placed RB Adrian Killins on IR.

DETROIT LIONS — Released WR Darius Jennings. Waived NT P.J. Johnson, RB Javon Leake, LB Robert McCray and QB Jordan Ta’amu.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Placed S Will Redmond on IR. Traded CB Ka’dar Hollman to Houston in exchange for a 2022 seventh-round draft pick. Released DL Josh Avery and LB Kamal Martin.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Waived DT Auzoyah Alufohai and C Drake Jackson.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Waived TE Noah Togiai with an injury designation. Waived K Eddy Pineiro. Waived TE Noah Togiai with an injury designation. Placed LB Skai Moore on IR.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Placed RB Travis Etienne on IR. Waived OL Derwin Gray, CB Jameson Houston and DT Kenny Randall.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Placed LB Darron Lee on IR. Waived WR Marcell Ateman and DT Darius Stills.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Activated S Nasir Adderley from the COVID-19 list. Released LS Ryan Langan, WR Austin Proehl, TE Matt Seybert and OT Kyle Spalding. Released LB Damon Lloyd and DL Chris Okoye with an injury designation.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Activated P Corey Bojorquez from the COVID-19 list. Waived TE Kyle Markway. Placed RB Raymond on IR.

MIAMI DOLPHINS — Released OL Jermaine Eluemunor and WR Isaiah Ford. Placed WR Lynn Bowden Jr on IR. Waived WR Robert Foster with an injury designation.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed DT Jordan Scott on IR.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Claimed TE Kahale Warring off of waivers from Houston. Placed OL Marcus Martin on IR. Waived WR Devin Ross, OL R.J. Prince, LS Brian Khoury, LB Cassh Maluia and S Malik Gant.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Placed CB Brian Poole, DT Jalen Dalton and OT Ethan Greenridge on IR. Released P Nolan Cooney. Waived LB Marcus Willoughby with an injury designation.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Waived DB Montre Hartage and Cole Hikutini with an injury designation. Placed TE Rysen John and CB Quincy Wilson on IR. Released LS Carson Tinker.

NEW YORK JETS — Placed DL Vinny Curry on the reserve/non-football injury list. Waived WRs Manasseh Bailey and Josh Malone, LB Edmond Robinson and OL Tristen Hoge. Placed DB Corey Ballentine on IR.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Waived DE Joe Ostman with an injury designation. Waived WR Hakeem Butler and C Harry Crider. Waived OT Casey Tucker from IR with a settlement.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Waived DB Antoine Brooks with an injury designation. Released OL Aviante Collins, WR Tyler Simmons RB Pete Guerriero and LB Calvin Bundage.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Released S Tony Jefferson from IR with a settlement. Placed LB Mychal Kendricks on IR. Released DL Shilique Calhoun and CB B.W. Webb. Waived WR River Cracraft and OL Corbin Kaufusi.

SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Released CB Pierre Desir. Acquired CB John Reid from Houston for a conditional 2023 seventh-round pick. Re-signed TE Luke Willson. Waived DE Alex Tchangam. Activated RB Travis Homer from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Placed K Ryan Succop on the COVID-19 list. Waived OL Chidi Okeke with an injury designation.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived DB Kevin Peterson. Placed LB Nick Dzubnar and RB Jeremy McNichols on reserve/COVID-19 list. Placed OT Paul Adams, K Tucker McCann and G Ross Reynolds on IR.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released CB Jordan Brown, T Rick Leonard, LB Justin Phillips, DT Justus Reed and C Jon Toth.

HOCKEY National Hockey League

NASHVILLE PREDATORS — Extended its affiliation agreement with Florida (ECHL).

NEW YORK RANGERS — Named Gord Murphy, Mike Kelly and Jim Midgley assistant coaches. Named Steve Smith assistant coach for Hartford (AHL).

East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed F Josh Winquist.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

MINNESOTA UNITED FC — Loaned F Aziel Jackson to North Carolina FC (USL League One).

NEW ENGLAND REVOLUTION — Transferred F Tajon Buchanan to Club Bragge of the Belgian First Division A for an undisclosed amount at the end of the 2021 season.

COLLEGE

BELMONT — Named Scott Corley vice president, director of athletics.

HOBART — Named Nick Quartaro running backs coach, Ryan Hoffmann offensive skill assistant coach and Liam Murphy assistant offensive line coach.

ST. AUGUSTINE’S — Named David Bowser athletic director.

TENNESSEE TECH — Named Andrew Steele assistant men’s basketball coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.