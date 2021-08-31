Tuesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League

BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Josh Taylor and RHP Hirokazu Sawamura on the COVID-19 IL. Reinstated OF Hunter Renfroe from the bereavement list. Selected the contracts of LHP Stephen Gonsalves and RHP Brad Peacock from Worcester (Triple-A East) and agreed to terms on major league contracts. Optioned RHP Raynel Espinal to Worcester.

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Placed RHP Lance Lynn on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 29. Recalled INF Danny Mendick from Charlotte (Triple-A East).

CLEVELAND INDIANS — Sent C Roberto Perez to Akron (Double-A Northeast) on a rehab assignment. Placed C Wilson Ramos on the 10-day IL. Selected the contract of C Gianpaul Gonzalez from Lake County (High-A Central) and agreed to terms on a major league contract.

DETROIT TIGERS — Named Sam Menzin vice president and assistant general manager, Jay Sartori vice president and assistant general manager, Kenny Graham director of player development and Dave Littlefield special assignment scout.

HOUSTON ASTROS — Sent RHP Andre Scrubb to FCL Astros (Florida Complex League) on a rehab assignment. Recalled RHP Josh James and 2B Robel Garcia from Sugar Land (Triple-A West). Placed RHP Zack Greinke and 1B Taylor Jones on the 10-day IL. Agreed to terms with C Drew Butera on a minor league contract.

KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Recalled RHP Jakob Junis from Omaha (Triple-A East). Sent RHP Ronald Bolanos to Omaha on a rehab assignment.

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Selected the contract of RHP Jimmy Herget from Salt Lake (Triple-A West) and agreed to terms on a major league contract. Optioned INF Kean Wong to Salt Lake.

NEW YORK YANKEES — Sent RHP Michael King and SS Gleybar Torres to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (Triple-A East) on rehab assignments.

OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Placed DH Mitch Moreland on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 27. Recalled OF Skye Bolt from Las Vegas (Triple-A West).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Added RHP David Robertson to taxi squad.

TEXAS RANGERS — Reinstated C Jonah Heim from the COVID-19 IL. Returned LHP Hyeon-jong Yang to Round Rock (Triple-A West). Agreed to terms with RHP Chase Anderson on a minor league contract and assigned him to Round Rock.

TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Reinstated C Danny Jansen from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP Trent Thornton to Buffalo (Triple-A East).

National League

ATLANTA BRAVES — Placed RHP Josh Tomlin on the 10-day IL, retroactive to Aug. 29. Recalled RHP Edgar Santana from Gwinnett (Triple-A East).

CHICAG CUBS — Sent C Willson Contreras to Iowa (Triple-A East) on a rehab assignment.

CINCINNATI REDS — Acquired OF Delino DeShields from Boston in exchange for cash considerations.

LOS ANGELES DODGERS — Claimed RHPs Jake Jewell and Ryan Meisinger from Chicago Cubs.

MIAMI MARLINS — Placed RHP Paul Campbell on the 10-day IL. Reinstated RHP Zach Pop from the 10-day IL. Recalled INF Lewin Diaz from Jacksonville (Triple-A East).

NEW YORK METS — Placed C Tomas Nido on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 28. Recalled C Chance Sisco from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Sent 2B Jose Peraza and OF Jose Martinez to Syracuse on rehab assignments. Recalled RHP Yennsy Diaz from Syracuse (Triple-A East). Reinstated INF Luis Guillorme from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF Brandon Drury to Syracuse.

PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed LF Travis Jankowski on the paternity list. Recalled CF Matt Vierling from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East).

PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Placed INF/OF Michael Chavis on the 10-day IL, retroactive to August 29. Recalled INF/OF Hoy Park from Indianapolis (Triple-A East).

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Announced 3B coach Ron Wotus stepping away from full-time coaching at the conclusion of the 2021 season. Added LHP Jose Quintana to the active roster. Reinstated RHP Johnny Cueto from the 10-day IL. Optioned RHP John Brebbia and INF Jason Vosler to Sacramento (Triple-A West).

WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled OF Andrew Stevenson and RHP Wander Suero from Rochester (Triple-A East). Placed RHP Kyle Finnegan on the paternity list. Optioned OF Victor Robles to Rochester.

BASKETBALL National Basketball Association

LOS ANGELES LAKERS — Signed G Rajon Rondo.

NBA G LEAGUE

CAPITAL CITY GO GO — Named Mike Williams head coach.

FOOTBALL National Football League

ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released WRs Andre Baccellia and Greg Dortch, S Chris Banjo, LBs Kylie Fitts and Reggie Walker, OLs Sean Harlow and Koda Martin, DL Margus Hunt and Josh Mauro, TEs Bernhard Seikovits and Ross Travis, CB Jace Whittaker, Ss James Wiggins and Shawn Williams and CB Daryl Worley. Placed CB Malcolm Butler on reserve/retired list. Waive/injured OL Marcus Henry.

ATLANTA FALCONS — Waived CBs Delrick Abrams, Chris Williamson, OLs Willie Beavers, Sam Jones, Ryan Neuzil, Joe Sculthorpe, Kion Smith, DLs Zac Dawe, Chris Slayton, ILBs Emmanuel Ellerbee, Erroll Thompson, WRs Juwan Green, Antonio Nunn, Chris Rowland, RB Caleb Huntley, S Dwayne Johnson, OLBs Kobe Jones, Tuzar Skipper, S J.R. Pace, and TEs John Raine, David Wells. Waived P Dom Maggio with an injury settlement. Cut DL Eli Ankou, WR Trevor Davis and RB D’Onta Foreman. Placed TE Parker Hess on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Waived Ts Adrian Ealy and Foster Sarell, TEs Ben Mason and Tony Polijan, RB Nate McCrary, QB Trace McSorely, WRs Jaylon Moore and Binjimen Victor, DT Jovan Swann, K Jake Verity and DB Nigel Warrior. Released DT Justin Ellis, LB Anthony Levine Sr., OLBs Pernell McPHee and Chris Smith and TE Eric Tomlinson. Waived/injured ILB Otaro Alaka, WR Deon Cain and DR Aaron Crawford. Placed T Ja’Wuan James on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Traded G Ben Bredeson and a 2022 fifth-round and 2023 seventh-round pick to the New York Giants in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick.

BUFFALO BILLS — Released G Jack Anderson, TE Nate Becker, DT Brandon Bryant, OL Jordan Devey, OL Jamil Douglas, LS Reid Ferguson, QB Jack Fromm, WR Tanner Gentry, LB Joe Giles-Harris, CB Olaijah Griffin, OT Bobby Hart, WR Isaiah Hodgins, TE Jacob Hollister, LB Marquel Lee, CB Cam Lewis, DE Mike Love, CB Nick McCloud, TE Quintin Morris, WR Steven Sims, S Josh Thomas, QB Davis Webb, CB Rachad Wildgoose and RB Antonio Williams.

CAROLINA PANTHERS — Released QB Will Grier. Released LB Josh Bynes. Waived WRs Keith Kirkwood, Omar Bayless and C.J. Saunders, RBs Spencer Brown, John Kelly, DL Frank Herron, CB Jalen Julius, LB Christian Miller, TE Stephen Sullivan and OLs Aaron Monteiro, Sam Tecklenburg and Mike Horton.

CHICAGO BEARS — Waived RBs Ryan Nall, Artavis Pierce, WR Riley Ridley, G Arlington Hambright and OLB James Vaughters. Released CBs Artie Burns, Desmond Trufant, S Marqui Christian, C Adam Redmond, WR Dazz Newsome, CB Thomas Graham Jr., WR Chris Lacy, WR Isaiah Coulter, WR Jon’Vea Johnson, C Dieter Eiselen, S Teez Tabor, TE Scooter Harrington, T Tyrone Wheatley Jr., DE Daniel Archibong, OLB Sam Kamara, LB Charles Snowden, CB Dionte Ruffin and K Brian Johnson. Waived with injury DT LaCale London and CB Tre Roberson. Placed RB Tarik Cohen on the physically unable to perform list.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed OT Hakeem Adeniji and DE Wyatt Hubert on the reserve/non-football injury list. Placed DE Joseph Ossai on the reserve/injury list. Released DT Mike Daniels, TE Mason Schreck, DE Noah Spence, and WR Trent Taylor. Waived LB Joe Bachie, DE Amani Bledsoe, CB Tony Brown, P Drue Chrisman, S Trayvon Henderson, LB Keandre Jones, G Michael Jordan, DT Kahlil McKenzie, TE Thaddeus Moss, HB Jacques Patrick, CB Antonio Phillips, CB Winston Rose, K Austin Seibert, QB Kyle Shurmur, G Keaton Sutherland, OT Gunnar Vogel, WR Scotty Washington, HB Pooka Williams Jr., HB Trayveon Williams, and DT Renell Wren.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Placed G Drew Forbes and T Greg Senat on injured reserve. Released Ss Elijah Benton, Jovante Moffatt, Sheldrick Redwine, WRs Ja’Marcus Bradley, KhaDarel Hodge, TEs Jordan Franks, Kyle Markway, G Colby Gossett, DEs Porter Gustin, Joe Jackson, Cameron Malveaux, Curtis Weaver, LBs Willie Harvey, Tegray Scales, QB Kyle Lauletta, C Javon Patterson, CB Emmanuel Rugamba, FB Johnny Stanton IV, and DT Marvin Wilson. Waived T Alex Taylor from injured reserve. Cut CB Brian Allen, DT Sheldon Day, LB Elijah Lee and WR JoJo Natson. Placed WR Davion Davis on reserve/suspended by commissioner.

DALLAS COWBOYS — Released GB Garrett Gilbert, S Darian Thompson, CB Deante Burton, LS Jake McQuaide, OT Eric Smith, TE Jeremy Sprinkle and DT Justin Hamilton. Waived WRs Johnnie Dixon, Osirus Mitchell, Reggie Davis, Aaron Parker and Brandon Smith, QB Ben DiNucci, Ss Steven Parker and Tyler Coyle, RBs Brenden Knox and JaQuan Hardy, FB Nick Ralston, TEs Nick Eubanks and Artayvious Lynn, DEs Austin Faoliu and Ron’Dell Carter, OT Isaac Alarcon and C Braylon Jones. Placed DT Trysten Hill on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Placed WR T.J. Vasher on the the non-football injury list. Placed WR Noah Brown on the reserve/COVID-19 list. Activated DE Chauncey Golston from the physically unable to perform (PUP) list.

DENVER BRONCOS — Released T Cam Fleming, CB Nate Hairston and DL Shamar Stephen. Waived T Quinn Bailey, TE Shaun Beyer, WR Tyrie Cleveland, RB Damarea Crockett, TE Austin Fort, T Drew Himmelman, WR Kendall Hinton, DT Isaiah Mack, S Trey Marshall, CB Mac McCain III, CB Parnell Motley, WR De’Mornay Pierson-El, FB Adam Prentice, LB Curtis Robinson, QB Brett Rypien, G/C Austin Schlottmann, RB Stevie Scott III, CB Saivion Smith, DE Marquiss Spencer, OLB Derrek Tuszka, LB Barrington Wade and WR Seth Williams. Placed CBs Essang Bassey and Duke Dawson Jr. on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Acquired LB Jonas Griffith and a 2022 seventh-round pick from San Francisco in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round pick and a 2023 seventh-round pick.

DETROIT LIONS — Acquired WR Trinity Benson and a 2023 sixth-round draft pick from Denver in exchange for a fifth and seventh-round 2022 draft pick. Released WR Geronimo Allison, Ks Randy Bullock and Zane Gonzalez and CBs Corn Elder and Nickell Robey-Coleman. Waived LBs Tavante Beckett, Rashod Berry and Jahlani Tavia, S Jalen Elliott, DT Bruce Hector, G Tommy Kraemer, TEs Alize Mack and Brock Wright, WRs Javon McKinley and Sage Surratt, RBs Dedrick Mills and Craig Reynolds and T Darrin Paulo.

GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released DL Abdullah Anderson, WR Reggie Begelton, QB Kurt Benkert, G Ben Braden, G/T Jacob Capra, G/T Coy Cronk, CB Stephen Denmark, CB Kabion Ento, CB Rojesterman Farris, S Innis Gaines, LB Tipa Galeai, LB De’Jon Harris, WR Damon Hazelton, TE Bronson Kaufusi, DL Carlo Kemp, K JJ Molson, DL Willington Previlon, LB Delontae Scott, P JK Scott, WR Equanimeous St. Brown, RB Patrick Taylor, S Christian Uphoff, T/G Cole Van Lanen, LB Ray Wilborn, RB Dexter Williams and WR Juwann Winfree. Placed T David Bakhtiari on reserve/physically unable to perform list. Placed TE Jace Sternberger on reserve/suspended list.

HOUSTON TEXANS — Released TE Anthony Auclair, DB Rasul Douglas, QB Jeff Driskel, WR Alex Erickson, OL Danny Isidora, DL Jaleel Johnson, WR Chris Moore, LB Hardy Nickerson, DL Derek Rivers, LB Joe Thomas and OL Cole Toner. Waived DB Shyheim Carter, WR Keke Coutee, OL Hjalte Froholdt, OL Carson Green, DB Ka’dar Hollman, RB Buddy Howell, TE Ryan Izzo, OL Ryan McCollum, DB Jonathan Owens, FB Paul Quessenberry, OL Jordan Steckler, WR Jordan Veasy and OL Lane Taylor. Activated OL Marcus Cannon from the physically unable to perform list. Placed DB Bradley Roby on the reserve/suspended list.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Acquired T Matt Pryor and a seventh-round 2022 draft pick from Philadelphia in exchange for a sixth-round 2022 draft pick. Waived WRs Tarik Black, DeMichael Harris and Tyler Vaughns, LBs Curtis Bolton, Isaiah Kaufusi and Malik Jefferson, DTs Andrew Brown and Kameron Cline, CBs Anthony Chesley and Holton Hill, S Shawn Davis, G Jake Eldrenkamp, TEs Farrod Green and Kahale Warring, T Charter O’Donnell and RBs Deon Jackson and Benny LeMay. Released Ss Ibraheim Campbell and Sean Davis, T Will Holden, QB Brett Hundley and C Joey Hunt. Waived TEs Jordan Thomas and Andrew Vollert from injured reserve. Placed DE Dayo Odeyingbo on the reserve/non-football injury list.

JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Released CB Lorenzo Burns, WRs Jalen Camp, Jeff Cotton Jr., Josh Hammond, Collin Johnson, Tevin Jones, DT Doug Costin, Pharoh Cooper, Phillip Dorsett, Devin Smith, Laquon Treadwell, RBs Nathan Cottrell, Devine Ozigbo, TEs Tyler Davis, Ben Ellefson, QB Jake Luton, OLs K.C. McDermott, Austen Pleasants, Badara Traore, Tre’Vour Wallace-Simms, Jermaine Eluemunor, DB Brandon Rusnak, LB Quincy Williams and S Jarrod Wilson.

KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Waived DBs Zayne Anderson, Dicaprio Bootle, Marlon Character, Rodney Clemons, Devon Key and BoPete Keyes, QB Shane Buechele, DT Tyler Clark, LBs Omari Cobb and Emmanuel Smith, DEs Austin Edwards, Demone Harris and Tim Ward, WRs Maruice Ffrench, Cornell Powell, Dalton Schoen and Darrius Shepherd, RBs Derrick Gore and Darwin Thompson, and Ts Wyatt Miller and Tega Prince Wanogho. Released WRs Gehrig Dieter and Marcus Kemp. Placed G Kyle Long on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Traded T Yasir Durant to New England.

LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Waived TE Matt Bushman, G Lester Cotton Sr., DT Matt Dickerson, WR Keelan Doss, RB B.J. Emmons, DE Gerri Green, RB Garrett Groshek, T Devery Hamilton, CB Isaiah Johnson, OL Jaryd Jones-Smith, S Dallin Leavitt, C Jimmy Morrissey, OL Jeremiah Poutasi, RB Trey Ragas, LB Max Richardson, DT Niles Scott, WR Dillon Stoner, WR D.J. Turner and DE Kendal Vickers. Released WR Josh Brown, TE Derek Carrier, OL Patrick Omameh and CB Blidi Wreh-Wilson. Waived with injury settlement LB Asmar Bilal, TE Alex Ellis. Placed CB Nevin Lawson on reserve/suspended list.

LOS ANGELES CHARGERS — Waived K Michael Badgley, WRs Michael Bandy, Tyron Johnson, Jason Moore and Joe Reed, DB Ben DeLuca, RB Darius Bradwell, CB John Brannon III, DLs Cortez Broughton and Breiden Fehoko, LB Cole Christiansend, OLBs Emeka Egbule and Joe Gaziano, Gs Nate Gilliam and Ryan Hunter, and TE Hunter Kampmoyer.

LOS ANGELES RAMS — Traded P Corey Bojorquez and a 2023 seventh-round pick to Green Bay in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round pick. Waived/injured RB Xavier Jones. Waived WRs Landen Akers, Trishton Jackson and J.J. Koski, RB Otis Anderson, DTs Eric Banks and Marquise Copeland, TE Kendall Blanton, OTs Chandler Brewer and Max Pircher, DEs Earnest Brown and John Daka, DBs Dont’e Deayon, Jake Gervase, Tyler Hall and Kareem Orr, LBs Micah Kiser, Justin Lawler and Christian Rozeboom.

MIAMI DOLPHINS— Released LBs Josh Harvey Clemons and Benardrick McKinney, CB CreVon LeBlanc, T Adam Pankey and Cs Matt Kkura and Cameron Tom. Waived CBs Javaris Davis and Tino Ellis, RBs Gerrid Doaks, Patrick Laird, Jordan Scarlett and Carl Tucker, S Nate Holley, DT Benito Jones, DE Jonathan Ledbetter, WRs Kai Locksley, Khalil McClain, Kirk Merritt and Malcolm Perry, TE Chris Myarick, G Durval Queiroz Neto, LBs Calvin Munson and Kylan Johnson DEs Tyshun Render and Jason Strowbridge and QB Reid Sinnett.

MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Acquired TE Chris Herndon from the New York Jets in exchange for a 2022 fourth-round pick and a 2022 sixth-round pick. Released RB Ameer Abdullah, LS Andrew DePaola, G Dakota Dozier, DE Everson Griffen and CB Tye Smith. Waived T Zack Bailey, FB Jake Bargas, LB Tuf Borland, QB Jake Browning, TE Zach Davidson, S Myles Dorn, G Kyle Hinton, DE Hercules Mata’afa, WR Myron Mitchell, CB Parry Nickerson, WR Whop Philyor, RB A.J. Rose, Jr., DE Kenny Willekes and TE Shane Zylstra. Waived with injury settlement WR Chad Beebe, S Luther Kirk, G Dru Samia, QB Nate Stanley.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Released DL Montravius Adams, DL Tashawn Bower, DB Myles Bryant, DB Adrian Colbert, OL Korey Cunningham, OL James Ferentz, K Nick Folk, QB Brian Hoyer, CB Michael Jackson Sr., TE Matt LaCosse, DL Bill Murray, QB Cam Newton, WR Tre Nixon, OL Alex Redmond, DB D’Angelo Ross, OL Will Sherman, DL Akeem Spence, DL Nick Thurman, DB Dee Virgin, WR Kristian Wilkerson and WR Isaiah Zuber. Placed DL Byron Cowart, CB Stephon Gilmore LB Terez Hall and QB Jarrett Stidham on the reserve/physical unable to perform list. Placed S Joshuah Bledsoe and LB Cameron McGrone on the reserve/non-football injury list. Placed LB Anfernee Jennings on injured reserve.

NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Released FB Alex Armah Jr., OL Caleb Benenoch, RB Devonta Freeman, WR Chris Hogan, DB Natrell Jamerson, T Jordan Mills, DB KeiVarae Russell, QB Trevor Siemian, DT Damian Square, G J.R. Sweezy and WR Kevin White. Waived WR Kawaan Baker, DL Josiah Bronson, DB Eric Burrell, CB Grant Haley, DT Albert Huggins, OL Derrick Kelly II, DL R.J. McIntosh, LB Wynton McManis, CB Bryan Mills, C Christian Montano, LB Shaq Smith, DB Deuce Wallace, WR Eason Winston Jr. and TE Ethan Wolf. Placed WR Michael Thomas on reserve/physically unable to perform list. Placed DT David Onyemata on the reserve/suspended list.

NEW YORK GIANTS — Released RB Corey Clement, OLs Chad Slade, Jonnotthan Harrison, Kenny Wiggins, LBS Ifaedi Odenigbo, Ryan Anderson, DL Willie Henry and LS Casey Kreiter. Waived QB Brian Lewerke, WRs David Sills, Damion Willis, Matt Cole, TEs Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Jake Hausmann, RB Sandro Platzgummer, OLs Jackson Barton, Jake Burton, Brett Heggie, DLs David Moa, Eliljah Qualls, LBs Devante Downs, Niko Lalas, DBs Madre Harper, Chris Johnson and Jordyn Peters. Placed OL Ted Larson and WRs Alex Bachman and Austin Mack on injured reserve.

NEW YORK JETS — Released QB Josh Johnson, TE Dan Brown, TE Ryan Griffin, DL Ronald Blair and S Sharrod Neasman. Waived QB James Morgan, RB Josh Adams, WR Lawrence Cager, WR D.J. Montgomery, WR Vyncint Smith, TE Kenny Yeboah, OL Grant Hermanns, C Corey Levin, OL David Moore, OL Jimmy Murray, OL Isaiah Williams, DL Hamilcar Rashed, DL Tanzel Smart, DL Jeremiah Valoaga, LB Aaron Adeoye, LB Noah Dawkins, LB Milo Eifler, LB Del’Shawn Phillips, S Elijah Campbell, S J.T. Hassell and DB Lamar Jackson. Placed DL Kyle Phillips on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Released S Andrew Adams, T Le’Raven Clark, RB Jordan Howard, DT Hassan Ridgeway, TE Richard Rodgers and CB Kevon Seymour. Waived Ss Grayland Arnold, Elijah Riley, WRs Travis Fulgham, John Hightower, Andre Patton, RB Jason Huntley, CBs Michael Jacquet, Craig James, DE Matt Leo, G Sua Opeta, C/G Ross Pierschbacher, LB Jacoby Stevens and DT Raequan Williams. Placed S Blake Countess on injured reserve. Placed DT T.Y. McGill on reserve/COVID-19 list.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Placed QB Joshua Dobbs on the reserve injured list. Released P Jordan Berry, LS Kameron Canaday, WRs Rico Bussey and Cody White, RBs Trey Edmunds and Jaylen Samuels, OLs Rashaad Coward, B.J. Finney, Chaz Green and John Leglue, TE Kevin Radar, LBs Cassius Marsh, Quincy Roche and Jamar Watson, DBs Mark Gilbert, Arthur Maulet and Donovan Stiner., Chaz Green and John Leglue, TE Kevin Radar, LBs Cassius Marsh, Quincy Roche and Jamar Watson, DBs Mark Gilbert, Arthur Maulet and Donovan Stiner.

SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Placed DB Tarvarius Moore and RB Jeff Wilson Jr. on the reserve/physically unable to perform list. Placed T Shon Coleman on the injury reserve list. Released WR Travis Benjamin, OL Jake Brendel, S Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, RB Wayne Gallman II, CB Dontae Johnson, OL Senio Kelemete, TE Jordan Matthews, TE MyCole Pruitt, QB Nate Sudfeld and DL Eddie Yarbrough. Waived DL Alex Barrett, WR River Cracraft, DL Darrion Daniels, OL Alfredo Gutierrez, LB Justin Hilliard, FB Josh Hokit, OL Corbin Kaufusi, S Jared Mayden, OL Colton McKivitz, CB Alexander Myres, OL Dakoda Shepley, LB Elijah Sullivan and WR Nsimba Webster. Placed DL Jordan Willis on the reserve/suspended list.

SEATTLE SEAHWAKS — Released DT Myles Adams, TE Ian Bunting, T Tommy Champion, S Aashari Crosswell, LB Aaron Donkor, G Greg Eiland, WR Aaron Fuller, WR Penny Hart, CB Gavin Heslop, DT Jarrod Hewitt, G Jared Hocker, WR Cade Johnson, RB Josh Johnson, G Pier-Olivier Lestage, C Brad Lundblade, TE Tyler Mabry, S Joshua Moon, CB John Reid, LB Jon Rhattigan, WR Darece Roberson Jr., CB Will Sunderland, TE Cam Sutton, WR Cody Thompson, WR Travis Toivonen, WR Connor Wedington and LB Lakiem Williams.TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Waived T Jake Benzinger, WR Cyril Grayson, S Javon Hagan, OLB Ladarius Hamilton, G Jonathan Hubbard, TE Tanner Hudson, WR Travis Jonsen, TE Codey McElroy, CB Herb Miller, OLB Elijah Ponder, DL Benning Potoa’e, T Brad Seaton (injury), DL Kobe Smith, T Brandon Walton and CB Chris Wilcox. Released TE Jerell Adams, QB Ryan Griffin, CB Antonio Hamilton, ILB Joe Jones, DL Jeremiah Ledbetter, WR Jaydon Mickens and RB C.J. Prosise. Placed WR Justin Watson on the reserve/physically unable to perform list.

TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived OLs Cole Banwart, Derwin Gray, Christian DiLauro and Jordan Roos, DB, Briean Boddy-Calhoun, WRs Fred Brown, Dez Fitzpatrick and Mason Kinsey, TEs Miller Forristall and Jared Pinkney, S Jamal Carter, FB Tory Carter, DLs Woodrow Hamilton and Naquan Jones, RB Javian Hawkins, LB Jan Johnson and OLB Wyatt Ray.

WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Released QB Steven Montez, RBs Peyton Barber, Jonathan Williams, WRs Antonio Gandy-Folden, Isaiah Wright, Tony Brown, TE Caleb Wilson, Gs Wes Martin, Beau Benzcheawel, Cs Keith Ismael, Jon Toth, OTs David Sharpe, David Steinmetz, DEs William Bradley-King, Bunmi Rotimi, DTs Davaroe Lawrence, Daniel Wise, Gabe Wright, LBs Jordan Kunaszyk, David Mayo, Jared Norris, Joe Walker, CBs Linden Stephens, Danny Johnson, Jimmy Moreland Ss Cole Luke and Jeremy Reaves.

Canadian Football League

EDMONTON ELKS — Released OL Jacob Ruby for breaching COVID-19 protocols.

HOCKEY East Coast Hockey League

READING ROYALS — Signed F Brendan van Riemsdyk to a standard contract.

SOCCER Major League Soccer

FC CINCINNATI — Signed F Kyle Scott to a contract through 2022 with options to extend through 2023-24.

PHILADELPHIA UNION — Loaned F Jack de Vries to Venezia FC on a one year loan.

National Women’s Soccer League

GOTHAM FC – Named Scott Parkinson head coach and Beverly Goebel Yanez first assistant coach.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.