Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

U.S. Amateur Scores

The Associated Press
August 13, 2021 7:06 pm
2 min read
      
Friday
At Oakmont Country Club
Oakmont, Pa.
Yardage: 7,254 Par: 70
Quarterfinals

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio, def. Ross Streelman, Columbia, Mo., 2 and 1.

Travis Vick, Houston, def. Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif., 1 up.

James Piot, Canton, Mich., def. Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C., 3 and 1.

Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla., def. Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass., 1 up.

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.
Round of 16
Upper Bracket

Ross Streelman, Columbia, Mo., def. Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif., 3 and 2.

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio, def. Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C., 6 and 4.

Travis Vick, Hosuton, def. Jose Islas, Mexico, 3 and 2.

Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif., def. Grayson Blunt, Houston, 6 and 5.

Lower Bracket

James Piot, Canton, Mich., def. Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif., 4 and 3.

Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C., def. Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn., 1 up.

Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla., def. Hugo Townsend, Sweden, 19 holes.

Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass., def. Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif., 1 up.

        Read more: Sports News

Round of 32
Upper Bracket

Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif., def. David Nyjfall, Sweden, 21 holes.

Ross Steelman, Columbia, Mo., def. John Marshall Butler, Louisville, Ky., 2 and 1.

Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C., def. Bo Jin, China, 1 up.

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio, def. Xavier Marcoux, Canada, 3 and 2.

Travis Vick, Houston, def. Parker Coody, Plano, Texas, 3 and 2.

Jose Islas, Mexico, def. Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C., 2 up.

Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif., def. Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs, S.C., 1 up.

        Sign up for our daily newsletters so you never miss a beat on all things federal

Grayson Blunt, Houston, def. Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash., 1 up.

Lower Bracket

James Piot, Canton, Mich., def. Eddy Lai, San Jose, Calif., 4 and 3.

Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif., def. Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif., 19 holes.

Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn., def. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina, 4 and 3.

Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C., def. Caden Fioroni, San Diego, 19 holes.

Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla., def. Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass., 2 and 1.

Hugo Townsend, Sweden, def. Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C., 2 up.

Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif., def. William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas, 21 holes.

Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass., def. Alex Fitzpatrick, England, 1 up.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|11 30th USENIX Security Symposium
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

Jose Fernandez sworn in as the Under Secretary of State for Economic Growth, Energy and the Environment