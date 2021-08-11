Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

U.S. Men’s 121st Amateur Championship Scores

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 8:37 pm
2 min read
      
Wednesday
At Oakmont and Longue Vue Country Clubs
Verona, Pa.
Oakmont Yardage: 7,254 Par: 70
Longue Vue Yardage: 6,647; Par: 70
Score after stroke play in parenthesis
Round of 64 (suspended)
Upper Bracket

Mark Goetz, Greensburg, Pa. (132) and David Nyjfall, Sweden (143), tied (thru 4).

Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (140) def. Donald Kay, San Diego, Calif. (140), 5 and 4.

John Marshall Butler, Louisville, Ky. (138) leads Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C. (142), 1 up (thru 14).

Ross Steelman, Columbia, Mo. (138) leads Louis Dobbelaar, Australia (142), 2 up (thru 14).

        Insight by Hitachi Vantara Federal: USAID, GAO and ITIC explain how to future-proof and create a nimble IT modernization plan in this free webinar.

Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C. (136) leads Jonathan Griz, Hilton Head Island, S.C. (142), tied (thru 13).

Bo Jin, People’s Republic of China (139) leads Sam Murphy, Decatur, Ala. (141), 1 up (thru 12).

Xavier Marcoux, Canada (137) and Ollie Osborne, Reno, Nev. (142), tied (thru 11).

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (139) leads Bo Andrews, Raleigh, N.C. (141), 3 up (thru 10).

Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (142) and Travis Vick, Houston, Texas (135), tied (thru 9).

Jack Parker, Columbia, Mo. (140) leads Parker Coody, Plano, Texas (140), 2 up (thru 9)

Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C. (142) leads Caleb Hicks, Arlington, Texas (138), 3 up (thru 8).

Jose Islas, Mexico (142) leads Mason Nome, Houston, Texas (139), 2 up (thru 7)

        Read more: Sports News

Gordon Sargent, Birmingham, Ala. (142) leads Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif. (135), 1 up (thru 7).

Gunnar Broin, Chanhassen, Minn. (141) leads Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs, S.C. (139), 2 up (thru 5).

Michael Cliff, Fresno, Calif. (142) leads Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. (137), 1 up (thru 5).

Grayson Blunt, Houston, Texas (141) leads Clay Merchent, Noblesville, Ind. (139), 3 up (thru 4).

Lower Bracket

Eddy Lai, San Jose, Calif. (142) leads Brian Ma, Milpitas, Calif. (133), 1 up (thru 3).

James Piot, Canton, Mich. (140) leads Cameron Sisk, San Diego, Calif. (140), 2 up (thru 2).

Matches to be started Thursday

7:30 a.m. – Andrew Kozan, West Palm Beach, Fla. (138) vs. Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif. (142).

        Want to stay up to date with the latest federal news and information from all your devices? Download the revamped Federal News Network app

7:40 a.m. – Cooper Schultz, Wichita, Kan. (138) vs. Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif. (142).

7:50 a.m. – Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn. (136) vs. Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio (142).

8 a.m. – Max Kreikemeier, Chesterfield, Mo. (139) vs. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina (141).

8:10 a.m. – Cole Sherwood, Austin, Texas (137) vs. Caden Fioroni, San Diego, Calif. (142).

8:20 a.m. – Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C. (139) vs. Ryggs Johnston, Libby, Mont. (141).

8:30 a.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (134) vs. Harrison Ott, Brookfield, Wis. (142).

8:40 a.m. – Kieran Vincent, Zimbabwe (140) vs. Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla. (140).

8:50 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C. (138) vs. Yuxin Lin, People’s Republic of China (142).

9 a.m. – Hugo Townsend, Sweden (138) vs. Aman Gupta, Concord, N.C. (142).

9:10 a.m. – Brad Reeves, Woodbridge, Calif. (135) vs. William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas (142).

9:20 a.m. – Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. (139) vs. Khavish Varadan, Malaysia (141).

9:30 a.m. – Alex Fitzpatrick, England (137) vs. Chase Sienkiewicz, Frisco, Texas (142).

9:40 a.m. – Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass. (139) vs. William Paysse, Temple, Texas (141).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Airmen begin African Lion humanitarian efforts