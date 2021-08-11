U.S. Men’s 121st Amateur Championship Scores

Wednesday At Oakmont and Longue Vue Country Clubs Verona, Pa. Oakmont Yardage: 7,254 Par: 70 Longue Vue Yardage: 6,647; Par: 70 Score after stroke play in parenthesis Round of 64 (suspended) Upper Bracket

Mark Goetz, Greensburg, Pa. (132) and David Nyjfall, Sweden (143), tied (thru 4).

Ricky Castillo, Yorba Linda, Calif. (140) def. Donald Kay, San Diego, Calif. (140), 5 and 4.

John Marshall Butler, Louisville, Ky. (138) leads Henry Shimp, Charlotte, N.C. (142), 1 up (thru 14).

Ross Steelman, Columbia, Mo. (138) leads Louis Dobbelaar, Australia (142), 2 up (thru 14).

Jacob Bridgeman, Inman, S.C. (136) leads Jonathan Griz, Hilton Head Island, S.C. (142), tied (thru 13).

Bo Jin, People’s Republic of China (139) leads Sam Murphy, Decatur, Ala. (141), 1 up (thru 12).

Xavier Marcoux, Canada (137) and Ollie Osborne, Reno, Nev. (142), tied (thru 11).

Austin Greaser, Vandalia, Ohio (139) leads Bo Andrews, Raleigh, N.C. (141), 3 up (thru 10).

Preston Summerhays, Scottsdale, Ariz. (142) and Travis Vick, Houston, Texas (135), tied (thru 9).

Jack Parker, Columbia, Mo. (140) leads Parker Coody, Plano, Texas (140), 2 up (thru 9)

Caleb Surratt, Indian Trail, N.C. (142) leads Caleb Hicks, Arlington, Texas (138), 3 up (thru 8).

Jose Islas, Mexico (142) leads Mason Nome, Houston, Texas (139), 2 up (thru 7)

Gordon Sargent, Birmingham, Ala. (142) leads Brian Stark, Kingsburg, Calif. (135), 1 up (thru 7).

Gunnar Broin, Chanhassen, Minn. (141) leads Trent Phillips, Boiling Springs, S.C. (139), 2 up (thru 5).

Michael Cliff, Fresno, Calif. (142) leads Joe Highsmith, Lakewood, Wash. (137), 1 up (thru 5).

Grayson Blunt, Houston, Texas (141) leads Clay Merchent, Noblesville, Ind. (139), 3 up (thru 4).

Lower Bracket

Eddy Lai, San Jose, Calif. (142) leads Brian Ma, Milpitas, Calif. (133), 1 up (thru 3).

James Piot, Canton, Mich. (140) leads Cameron Sisk, San Diego, Calif. (140), 2 up (thru 2).

Matches to be started Thursday

7:30 a.m. – Andrew Kozan, West Palm Beach, Fla. (138) vs. Thomas Hutchison, San Jose, Calif. (142).

7:40 a.m. – Cooper Schultz, Wichita, Kan. (138) vs. Luke Potter, Encinitas, Calif. (142).

7:50 a.m. – Van Holmgren, Plymouth, Minn. (136) vs. Maxwell Moldovan, Uniontown, Ohio (142).

8 a.m. – Max Kreikemeier, Chesterfield, Mo. (139) vs. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira, Argentina (141).

8:10 a.m. – Cole Sherwood, Austin, Texas (137) vs. Caden Fioroni, San Diego, Calif. (142).

8:20 a.m. – Matthew Sharpstene, Charlotte, N.C. (139) vs. Ryggs Johnston, Libby, Mont. (141).

8:30 a.m. – Michael Thorbjornsen, Wellesley, Mass. (134) vs. Harrison Ott, Brookfield, Wis. (142).

8:40 a.m. – Kieran Vincent, Zimbabwe (140) vs. Nick Gabrelcik, Trinity, Fla. (140).

8:50 a.m. – Ryan Gerard, Raleigh, N.C. (138) vs. Yuxin Lin, People’s Republic of China (142).

9 a.m. – Hugo Townsend, Sweden (138) vs. Aman Gupta, Concord, N.C. (142).

9:10 a.m. – Brad Reeves, Woodbridge, Calif. (135) vs. William Holcomb V, Crockett, Texas (142).

9:20 a.m. – Devon Bling, Ridgecrest, Calif. (139) vs. Khavish Varadan, Malaysia (141).

9:30 a.m. – Alex Fitzpatrick, England (137) vs. Chase Sienkiewicz, Frisco, Texas (142).

9:40 a.m. – Davis Chatfield, Attleboro, Mass. (139) vs. William Paysse, Temple, Texas (141).

