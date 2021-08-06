U.S. Women’s Amateur Championship Scores

On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 5:48 pm
Friday
At Westchester Country Club
Harrison, N.Y.
Yardage: 6,423; Par: 72
Quarterfinal

Valentina Rossi, Argentina (144) def. Brooke Seay, San Diego, Calif. (145), 19 holes.

Yu-Chiang Hou, Chinese Taipei (148) def. Cara Heisterkamp, Westlake, Ohio (149), 4 and 3.

Jensen Castle, West Columbia, S.C. (150) def. Emily Mahar, Australia (147), 6 and 5.

Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (144) def. Kan Bunnabodee, Thailand (143), 3 and 2.

