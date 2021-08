Saturday At Westchester Country Club Harrison, N.Y. Yardage: 6,423; Par: 72 Semifinal

Yu-Chiang Hou, Taiwan (148) def. Valentina Rossi, Argentina (144), 2 up.

Jensen Castle, West Columbia, S.C. (150) def. Rachel Heck, Memphis, Tenn. (144), 19 holes.

