UCLA to host Villanova on Nov. 12 as part of home-and-home

August 4, 2021 6:57 pm
LOS ANGELES (AP) — UCLA will host Villanova on Nov. 12 for the first time in 11 years.

The game is part of a home-and-home series finalized between the two schools Wednesday. The Bruins, who advanced to the Final Four last season, will go to Philadelphia to face the Wildcats during the 2023-24 season.

It will be only the second time in six meetings that the two teams will meet in Pauley Pavilion. UCLA posted a 93-65 victory in 2001. Villanova won the previous meeting, 82-70, during the 2010 NIT Season Tip-off in New York.

UCLA has not finalized its nonconference schedule but it has already announced games against Gonzaga in the Empire Classic on Nov. 23 and North Carolina on Dec. 18 at the CBS Sports Classic. Both will be in Las Vegas.

