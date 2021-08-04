United States 3, Dominican Republic 1
|Dominican Republic
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|34
|1
|5
|1
|
|Totals
|27
|3
|3
|3
|
|Jose Bautista lf
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Eddy Alvarez 2b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Erick Mejia 3b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Tyler Austin dh
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Julio Rodriguez cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Triston Casas 1b
|3
|1
|1
|2
|
|Juan Francisco 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Todd Frazier 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Johan Mieses rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eric Filia rf
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Melky Cabrera dh
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Mark Kolozsvary c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Charlie Valerio c
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Patrick Kivlehan lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jeison Guzman ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Nick Allen ss
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gustavo Nunez 2b
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jack Lopez cf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Yefri Perez ph-2b
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Dominican Republic
|000
|000
|001
|—
|1
|United States
|200
|010
|00x
|—
|3
E_Alvarez (1), Casas (1), Kivlehan (1). DP_United States 1, Dominican Republic 0. LOB_United States 3, Dominican Republic 8. 2B_Bautista (1), Mejia (1). HR_Austin (1), Casas (1), Valerio (1). S_Bautista (1), Filia (1)
|
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|Dominican Republic
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gabriel Arias
|2
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|3
|Jairo Asencio
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Junior Garcia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Denyi Reyes L, 0-1
|4
|
|2
|2
|2
|2
|4
HBP_by Reyes (Filia)
|
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|United States
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Brandon Dickson
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Anthony Gose
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Scott Kazmir W, 1-0
|5
|
|2
|0
|0
|1
|5
|Scott McGough
|1
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|David Robertson S, 2
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|1
|1
Umpires_Home, Jair Fernandez, Mexico; First, Masaharu Kasahara, Japan; Second, Trevor Grieve, Canada; Third, Kenjiro Mori, Japan.
T_2:52.
Comments