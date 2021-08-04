United States 3, Dominican Republic 1

Dominican Republic United States ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 34 1 5 1 Totals 27 3 3 3 Jose Bautista lf 4 0 1 0 Eddy Alvarez 2b 4 0 0 0 Erick Mejia 3b 4 0 1 0 Tyler Austin dh 3 2 1 1 Julio Rodriguez cf 4 0 0 0 Triston Casas 1b 3 1 1 2 Juan Francisco 1b 3 0 0 0 Todd Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0 Johan Mieses rf 4 0 0 0 Eric Filia rf 2 0 1 0 Melky Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Mark Kolozsvary c 3 0 0 0 Charlie Valerio c 4 1 1 1 Patrick Kivlehan lf 3 0 0 0 Jeison Guzman ss 3 0 0 0 Nick Allen ss 3 0 0 0 Gustavo Nunez 2b 2 0 0 0 Jack Lopez cf 3 0 0 0 Yefri Perez ph-2b 2 0 1 0

Dominican Republic 000 000 001 — 1 United States 200 010 00x — 3

E_Alvarez (1), Casas (1), Kivlehan (1). DP_United States 1, Dominican Republic 0. LOB_United States 3, Dominican Republic 8. 2B_Bautista (1), Mejia (1). HR_Austin (1), Casas (1), Valerio (1). S_Bautista (1), Filia (1)

IP H R ER BB SO Dominican Republic

Gabriel Arias 2 1 1 1 0 3 Jairo Asencio 1 0 0 0 0 1 Junior Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1 Denyi Reyes L, 0-1 4 2 2 2 2 4

HBP_by Reyes (Filia)

IP H R ER BB SO United States

Brandon Dickson 1 0 0 0 0 0 Anthony Gose 1 0 0 0 0 0 Scott Kazmir W, 1-0 5 2 0 0 1 5 Scott McGough 1 2 0 0 0 2 David Robertson S, 2 1 1 1 1 1 1

Umpires_Home, Jair Fernandez, Mexico; First, Masaharu Kasahara, Japan; Second, Trevor Grieve, Canada; Third, Kenjiro Mori, Japan.

T_2:52.

