Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

United States 3, Dominican Republic 1

The Associated Press
August 4, 2021 2:19 am
< a min read
      

United States 3, Dominican Republic 1

Dominican Republic United States
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 34 1 5 1 Totals 27 3 3 3
Jose Bautista lf 4 0 1 0 Eddy Alvarez 2b 4 0 0 0
Erick Mejia 3b 4 0 1 0 Tyler Austin dh 3 2 1 1
Julio Rodriguez cf 4 0 0 0 Triston Casas 1b 3 1 1 2
Juan Francisco 1b 3 0 0 0 Todd Frazier 3b 3 0 0 0
Johan Mieses rf 4 0 0 0 Eric Filia rf 2 0 1 0
Melky Cabrera dh 4 0 1 0 Mark Kolozsvary c 3 0 0 0
Charlie Valerio c 4 1 1 1 Patrick Kivlehan lf 3 0 0 0
Jeison Guzman ss 3 0 0 0 Nick Allen ss 3 0 0 0
Gustavo Nunez 2b 2 0 0 0 Jack Lopez cf 3 0 0 0
Yefri Perez ph-2b 2 0 1 0
Dominican Republic 000 000 001 1
United States 200 010 00x 3

E_Alvarez (1), Casas (1), Kivlehan (1). DP_United States 1, Dominican Republic 0. LOB_United States 3, Dominican Republic 8. 2B_Bautista (1), Mejia (1). HR_Austin (1), Casas (1), Valerio (1). S_Bautista (1), Filia (1)

IP H R ER BB SO
Dominican Republic
Gabriel Arias 2 1 1 1 0 3
Jairo Asencio 1 0 0 0 0 1
Junior Garcia 1 0 0 0 0 1
Denyi Reyes L, 0-1 4 2 2 2 2 4

HBP_by Reyes (Filia)

IP H R ER BB SO
United States
Brandon Dickson 1 0 0 0 0 0
Anthony Gose 1 0 0 0 0 0
Scott Kazmir W, 1-0 5 2 0 0 1 5
Scott McGough 1 2 0 0 0 2
David Robertson S, 2 1 1 1 1 1 1

Umpires_Home, Jair Fernandez, Mexico; First, Masaharu Kasahara, Japan; Second, Trevor Grieve, Canada; Third, Kenjiro Mori, Japan.

T_2:52.

        Insight by LexisNexis Risk Solutions: Experts from DHS, SBA and GSA will explore how agencies are approaching fraud prevention in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US and Australian soldiers perform HALO jumps