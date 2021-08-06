On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
United States 7, Italy 6

The Associated Press
August 6, 2021 6:30 am
< a min read
      

United States 2 3 0 2 7
Italy 2 1 2 1 6

First Quarter_1, Italy, M. Bodegas, 6:12. 2, United States, A. Obert, 2:40. 3, Italy, V. Renzuto Iodice, 1:23. 4, United States, A. Bowen, 0:51 (PP).

Second Quarter_5, United States, J. Hooper, 6:44. 6, United States, D. Woodhead, 3:47 (PP). 7, United States, A. Bowen, 3:02 (PS). 8, Italy, P. Figlioli, 2:28 (PP).

Third Quarter_9, Italy, P. Figlioli, 6:46. 10, Italy, V. Renzuto Iodice, 0:30 (PP).

Fourth Quarter_11, United States, A. Bowen, 7:25. 12, Italy, N. Presciutti, 5:22 (PP). 13, United States, J. Hooper, 1:35 (PP).

Exclusions_United States 20 (J. Smith 1, M. Vavic 1, L. Cupido 2, H. Daube 2, A. Obert 2, A. Bowen 4, M. Irving 4, D. Woodhead 4); Italy 9 (M. Bodegas 1, N. Figari 1, V. Renzuto Iodice 1, F. Di Fulvio 2, V. Dolce 2, N. Presciutti 2).

4 Minute Exclusions_United States None; Italy None.

Penalty Fouls_United States 1 (J. Hooper 1); Italy 1 (V. Renzuto Iodice 1).

Ejections_United States 3 (A. Bowen, M. Irving, D. Woodhead); Italy None.

Referees_Sebastien Dervieux, France. Xevi Buch, Spain. Guy Pinker, International Swimming Federation. Katsumi Kuroda, International Swimming Federation.

