United States 7, South Korea 2
|South Korea
|
|
|
|
|
|United States
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|31
|2
|7
|1
|
|Totals
|32
|7
|9
|7
|
|Park Hae Min cf
|3
|0
|1
|1
|
|Eddy Alvarez 2b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Kang Baekho dh
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Tyler Austin dh
|4
|0
|2
|2
|
|Lee Jung Hoo lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Triston Casas 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kim Hyunsoo 1b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Todd Frazier 3b
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Kang Minho c
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Eric Filia rf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|
|Park Kunwoo rf
|3
|1
|1
|0
|
|Jamie Westbrook lf
|4
|2
|2
|1
|
|Choi Joohwan ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mark Kolozsvary c
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Oh Ji Hwan ss
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Nick Allen ss
|3
|1
|0
|0
|
|Oh Jaeil ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Jack Lopez cf
|4
|1
|2
|2
|
|Hur Kyoungmin 3b
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Yang Euiji ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Kim Hyeseong 2b
|3
|0
|3
|0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|South Korea
|000
|010
|100
|—
|2
|United States
|010
|105
|00x
|—
|7
E_Lopez (1). DP_United States 2, South Korea 0. LOB_United States 5, South Korea 6. 2B_Frazier (1), Lee (1), Oh (1). HR_Westbrook (1). S_Kolozsvary (1). SB_Park (1)
|
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|South Korea
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Cha Woochan
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Cho Sangwoo
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Choi Wonjoon
|
|
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Kim Jinuk
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Lee Euilee L, 0-1
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|2
|9
|Oh Seunghwan
|
|1-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Park Sewoong
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Won Taein
|
|
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|United States
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Anthony Carter
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Anthony Gose
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|Scott McGough
|
|1-3
|3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|Joe Ryan
|4
|1-3
|4
|1
|1
|1
|3
|Ryder Ryan W, 1-0
|1
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
HBP_by Ryan (Hur)
Umpires_Home, Jairo Mendoza, Nicaragua; First, Katsumi Manabe, Japan; Second, Fabrizio Fabrizi, Italy; Third, Koichi Tamba, Japan.
T_3:16.
