On Air: What's Working in Washington
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

United States 7, South Korea 2

The Associated Press
August 5, 2021 9:43 am
< a min read
      

United States 7, South Korea 2

South Korea United States
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 31 2 7 1 Totals 32 7 9 7
Park Hae Min cf 3 0 1 1 Eddy Alvarez 2b 4 0 1 1
Kang Baekho dh 4 0 0 0 Tyler Austin dh 4 0 2 2
Lee Jung Hoo lf 3 0 1 0 Triston Casas 1b 3 0 0 0
Kim Hyunsoo 1b 4 0 0 0 Todd Frazier 3b 3 1 1 0
Kang Minho c 3 0 0 0 Eric Filia rf 4 0 0 0
Park Kunwoo rf 3 1 1 0 Jamie Westbrook lf 4 2 2 1
Choi Joohwan ph 1 0 0 0 Mark Kolozsvary c 3 2 1 1
Oh Ji Hwan ss 3 0 1 0 Nick Allen ss 3 1 0 0
Oh Jaeil ph 1 0 0 0 Jack Lopez cf 4 1 2 2
Hur Kyoungmin 3b 2 1 0 0
Yang Euiji ph 1 0 0 0
Kim Hyeseong 2b 3 0 3 0
South Korea 000 010 100 2
United States 010 105 00x 7

E_Lopez (1). DP_United States 2, South Korea 0. LOB_United States 5, South Korea 6. 2B_Frazier (1), Lee (1), Oh (1). HR_Westbrook (1). S_Kolozsvary (1). SB_Park (1)

IP H R ER BB SO
South Korea
Cha Woochan 1-3 0 0 0 0 1
Cho Sangwoo 1-3 2 1 1 0 0
Choi Wonjoon 0 1 1 1 0
Kim Jinuk 1 0 0 0 0 1
Lee Euilee L, 0-1 5 5 2 2 2 9
Oh Seunghwan 1-3 0 0 0 0 0
Park Sewoong 1 0 0 0 0 0
Won Taein 2 3 3 1 0
IP H R ER BB SO
United States
Anthony Carter 1 0 0 0 0 2
Anthony Gose 1 2-3 0 0 0 1 2
Scott McGough 1-3 3 1 0 0 1
Joe Ryan 4 1-3 4 1 1 1 3
Ryder Ryan W, 1-0 1 2-3 0 0 0 0 0

HBP_by Ryan (Hur)

Umpires_Home, Jairo Mendoza, Nicaragua; First, Katsumi Manabe, Japan; Second, Fabrizio Fabrizi, Italy; Third, Koichi Tamba, Japan.

T_3:16.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US delivers COVID vaccines to the Philippines