Vancouver 1, Los Angeles Galaxy 1

|Vancouver
|0
|1
|—
|1
|Los Angeles Galaxy
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Cabral, 2 (Alvarez), 32nd minute.
Second Half_2, Vancouver, Veselinovic, 1 (Caicedo), 50th.
Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann.
Yellow Cards_Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 5th; Veselinovic, Vancouver, 81st.
Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Chris Elliott, Eduardo Mariscal, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.
A_16,234.
___
Lineups
Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Javain Brown (Bruno Gaspar, 90th+1), Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Caio Alexandre (Russell Teibert, 46th), Janio Bikel, Deiber Caicedo (Ryan Gauld, 77th), Patrick Metcalfe (Leonard Owusu, 77th); Lucas Cavallini (Ryan Raposo, 46th), Brian White.
Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Sega Coulibaly, Jorge Villafana (Danilo Acosta, 65th), Derrick Williams; Efrain Alvarez (Sacha Kljestan, 65th), Jonathan Dos Santos (Adam Esparza-Saldana, 65th), Samuel Grandsir (Augustine Williams, 90th+1), Sebastian Lletget, Rayan Raveloson; Kevin Cabral.
Copyright
© 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.
Comments