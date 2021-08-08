Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Vancouver 1, Los Angeles Galaxy 1

The Associated Press
August 8, 2021 10:19 pm
< a min read
      
Vancouver 0 1 1
Los Angeles Galaxy 1 0 1

First Half_1, Los Angeles Galaxy, Cabral, 2 (Alvarez), 32nd minute.

Second Half_2, Vancouver, Veselinovic, 1 (Caicedo), 50th.

Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal; Los Angeles Galaxy, Jonathan Bond, Jonathan Klinsmann.

Yellow Cards_Araujo, Los Angeles Galaxy, 5th; Veselinovic, Vancouver, 81st.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

Referee_Baldomero Toledo. Assistant Referees_Chris Elliott, Eduardo Mariscal, Daniel Radford. 4th Official_Greg Dopka.

A_16,234.

___

Lineups

Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Javain Brown (Bruno Gaspar, 90th+1), Erik Godoy, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Caio Alexandre (Russell Teibert, 46th), Janio Bikel, Deiber Caicedo (Ryan Gauld, 77th), Patrick Metcalfe (Leonard Owusu, 77th); Lucas Cavallini (Ryan Raposo, 46th), Brian White.

Los Angeles Galaxy_Jonathan Bond; Julian Araujo, Sega Coulibaly, Jorge Villafana (Danilo Acosta, 65th), Derrick Williams; Efrain Alvarez (Sacha Kljestan, 65th), Jonathan Dos Santos (Adam Esparza-Saldana, 65th), Samuel Grandsir (Augustine Williams, 90th+1), Sebastian Lletget, Rayan Raveloson; Kevin Cabral.

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise