Vancouver 2, Austin FC 1

|Vancouver
|0
|2
|—
|2
|Austin FC
|1
|0
|—
|1
First Half_1, Austin FC, Ring, 2 (Driussi), 37th minute.
Second Half_2, Vancouver, Nerwinski, 1, 52nd; 3, Vancouver, White, 2 (Gauld), 74th.
Goalies_Vancouver, Maxime Crepeau, Thomas Hasal; Austin FC, Brad Stuver, Andrew Tarbell.
Yellow Cards_Jimenez, Austin FC, 55th; Dajome, Vancouver, 62nd; Besler, Austin FC, 63rd.
Referee_Rosendo Mendoza. Assistant Referees_Adam Garner, Ian McKay, Armando Villarreal. 4th Official_Tori Penso.
___
Lineups
Vancouver_Maxime Crepeau; Javain Brown, Jake Nerwinski, Ranko Veselinovic; Janio Bikel, Deiber Caicedo, Leonard Owusu (Ryan Gauld, 46th), Andy Rose (Florian Jungwirth, 89th), Russell Teibert (Michael Baldisimo, 81st); Cristian Dajome, Brian White (Tosaint Ricketts, 78th).
Austin FC_Brad Stuver; Matt Besler, Nick Lima, Jhohan Romana (Julio Cascante, 89th); Diego Fagundez (Zan Kolmanic, 75th), Hector Jimenez (Jared Stroud, 75th), Daniel Pereira, Tomas Pochettino (Rodney Redes, 89th), Alexander Ring; Cecilio Dominguez (Jon Gallagher, 30th), Sebastian Driussi.
