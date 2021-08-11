Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Vancouver takes on San Jose after 4 straight road draws

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 3:05 am
< a min read
      

Vancouver Whitecaps FC (3-7-7) vs. San Jose Earthquakes (5-7-6)

San Jose, California; Friday, 10:30 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: San Jose -131, Vancouver +342, Draw +274; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: Vancouver takes on San Jose after playing to a draw in four road games in a row.

        Insight by Menlo Security: Learn about the Justice Department's initiatives and strategies around cybersecurity in this free webinar.

The Earthquakes put together an 8-9-6 record overall during the 2020 season while finishing 4-2-5 in home matches. San Jose scored 44 goals last season while allowing opponents to score 60.

The Whitecaps finished 9-14-0 overall a season ago while going 3-9-0 on the road. Vancouver scored 27 goals a season ago while allowing opponents to score 44.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting this season between the two teams.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: San Jose: Matt Bersano (injured), Tommy Thompson (injured), Benjamin Kikanovic (injured), Jacob Akanyirige (injured).

Vancouver: Michael Baldisimo.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|7 Advanced Sniper & Instructor...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

USDA Feds Feed Families team sponsors a Day of Giving