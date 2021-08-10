Trending:
Veteran F Andre Iguodala returns to Warriors on 1-year deal

August 10, 2021 8:08 pm
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent forward Andre Iguodala is returning to the Golden State Warriors, whom he helped win the 2015 championship on his way to becoming the NBA Finals MVP.

Iguodala signed a one-year contract Tuesday for the veteran minimum of $2,642,000.

After the Heat declined his $15 million team option last week, Iguodala will reunite with Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson and newly crowned Olympic gold medalist Draymond Green under coach Steve Kerr.

The 37-year-old Iguodala is a respected veteran who has meant so much to Golden State, with whom he won three titles between 2013 and 2019 before spending the past two seasons with Miami.

Playing 413 regular-season games with 84 starts for the Warriors, he has averaged 7.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.08 steals in 26.7 minutes. He also has shined in 104 postseason games and has made the fourth-most playoff appearances in franchise history.

___

