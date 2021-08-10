Trending:
Vikings activate rookie QB Mond from COVID-19 reserve list

August 10, 2021 8:24 pm
EAGAN, Minn. (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings activated quarterback Kellen Mond from the COVID-19 reserve list on Tuesday, after the rookie completed a 10-day quarantine following a positive test for the virus.

Mond joined the team on the field for the first time since July 30. After he was infected, fellow quarterbacks Kirk Cousins and Nate Stanley were forced into a five-day quarantine under the NFL’s high-risk close contact protocols. Jake Browning, who has taken hold of the No. 2 spot on the depth chart behind Cousins, was able to continue practicing because he’s vaccinated.

Upon his return, Cousins said the meeting room used at the time by the quarterbacks was too small to meet the league’s distancing guidelines.

Mond was drafted in the third round out of Texas A&M with the 66th overall pick.

