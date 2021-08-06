On Air: Federal Drive with Tom Temin
Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Warriors sign free agent Bjelica to one-year minimum deal

JANIE McCAULEY
August 6, 2021 4:13 pm
1 min read
      

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent forward Nemanja Bjelica signed a one-year contract with the Golden State Warriors on Friday that will pay him the league minimum.

The veteran big man from Serbia, whose name is pronounced NEH-mahn-yah Bee-a-LITZ-ah, is set to earn $2,089,448 given his six years of NBA experience.

“This is the best fit for me right now in the league,” he said.

The 33-year-old Bjelica averaged 6.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists playing 16.1 minutes over 37 games with three starts between Sacramento and Miami last season.

        Insight by Zoom: Experts from NASA and the Pacific Northwest National Lab will explore how the culture change brought on by the pandemic will continue in the hybrid workforce in this free webinar.

Bjelica said “across the world I was always cheering for the Warriors,” and can’t wait to play alongside two-time MVP Stephen Curry, Klay Thompson and Draymond Green. Bjelica has been in touch with Andrew Wiggins, too.

He is ready to handle any role for coach Steve Kerr to help the Warriors make another deep playoff run.

“My agent told me Warriors are interested. I didn’t think at all, it took me less than a minute,” he said. “Finally, I’m going to play with the guys like Steph and Klay and Draymond. I played against them for seven years. Now I’m going to be their teammate. … I know why I’m here, this is a winning franchise. It’s an honor and a great opportunity for me to play with the best players in the league.”

Earlier this week, the Warriors and Curry reached agreement on a $215 million, four-year contract extension that takes him through the 2025-26 season, when he will be 38.

Golden State also has agreed to trade power forward Eric Paschall to the Jazz for a 2026 protected second-round draft pick via Memphis. It was the Grizzlies who ended the Warriors’ season in the play-in tournament.

___

More AP NBA: https://apnews.com/hub/NBA and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

        Read more: Sports News

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Business News Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
7|20 U.S Trade Compliance Certification...
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

US Marine Corps puts out fires in oversees training exercise