Washington 12, Toronto 6

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 10:45 pm
2 min read
      
Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 36 6 10 6 5 5
Semien 2b-ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .269
Bichette ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .287
Saucedo p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Dolis p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 2 0 2 0 .316
Hernández rf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .315
Dickerson lf 4 1 0 1 1 0 .270
Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .251
Espinal 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .297
McGuire c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261
Manoah p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
a-Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Thornton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Snead p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Gurriel Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266
Overton p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-Kirk ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .266
1-Valera pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 12 10 11 4 4
Robles cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .209
Escobar ss 5 1 1 2 0 0 .261
Soto rf 2 2 1 0 1 1 .303
Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241
Hernandez lf 3 2 2 3 0 0 .303
e-Thomas ph-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .135
Kieboom 3b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .268
García 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207
f-Zimmerman ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .239
Sanchez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .292
Adams c 4 3 3 3 0 1 .304
Fedde p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000
Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
c-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211
Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
g-Parra ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Klobosits p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Toronto 001 020 030_6 10 1
Washington 016 100 04x_12 10 1

a-struck out for Manoah in the 4th. b-grounded out for Snead in the 6th. c-struck out for Machado in the 7th. d-singled for Overton in the 8th. e-walked for Hernandez in the 8th. f-sacrificed for García in the 8th. g-walked for Finnegan in the 8th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 8th.

E_Manoah (1), García (4). LOB_Toronto 8, Washington 2. 2B_McGuire (14), Escobar (8), Soto (15), Adams (1). HR_Hernández (21), off Fedde; Hernandez (5), off Manoah; Adams (2), off Thornton. RBIs_Dickerson (6), Hernández 2 (83), Espinal (15), McGuire (9), Kirk (13), Hernandez 3 (18), Escobar 2 (10), Kieboom (10), Adams 3 (6), Zimmerman (38), Robles (19). SB_Bichette (18). SF_Kieboom, Zimmerman.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Dickerson, Semien 2, Grichuk, Bichette); Washington 1 (Escobar). RISP_Toronto 1 for 11; Washington 5 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hernández, Dickerson. GIDP_Hernández, Guerrero Jr., García, Hernandez.

DP_Toronto 2 (Semien, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Semien, Guerrero Jr.); Washington 2 (Escobar, García, Bell; Kieboom, Sanchez, Bell).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Manoah, L, 5-2 3 6 7 6 1 2 53 3.34
Thornton 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 4.71
Snead 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.29
Overton 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 0.00
Saucedo 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 19 4.91
Dolis 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 19 5.62
Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Fedde, W, 5-8 5 5 3 3 3 4 94 5.14
Machado 2 2 0 0 0 1 23 2.65
Thompson 0 1 3 2 2 0 13 4.15
Finnegan, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.04
Klobosits 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.66

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Dolis 3-3, Finnegan 3-3. HBP_Manoah (Robles), Snead (Soto). PB_McGuire (4).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:25. A_20,060 (41,339).

