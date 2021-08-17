Washington 12, Toronto 6

|Toronto
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|5
|5
|
|Semien 2b-ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.269
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|0
|1
|.287
|Saucedo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Dolis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|2
|0
|.316
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|1
|0
|.315
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|.270
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|.251
|Espinal 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.297
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.261
|Manoah p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|a-Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Thornton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Snead p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Gurriel Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.266
|Overton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-Kirk ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.266
|1-Valera pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.243
|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|12
|10
|11
|4
|4
|
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|.209
|Escobar ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|0
|0
|.261
|Soto rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|.303
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.241
|Hernandez lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|0
|0
|.303
|e-Thomas ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.135
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|1
|0
|.268
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.207
|f-Zimmerman ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|.239
|Sanchez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.292
|Adams c
|4
|3
|3
|3
|0
|1
|.304
|Fedde p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.000
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|c-Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.211
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|g-Parra ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Klobosits p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Toronto
|001
|020
|030_6
|10
|1
|Washington
|016
|100
|04x_12
|10
|1
a-struck out for Manoah in the 4th. b-grounded out for Snead in the 6th. c-struck out for Machado in the 7th. d-singled for Overton in the 8th. e-walked for Hernandez in the 8th. f-sacrificed for García in the 8th. g-walked for Finnegan in the 8th.
1-ran for Kirk in the 8th.
E_Manoah (1), García (4). LOB_Toronto 8, Washington 2. 2B_McGuire (14), Escobar (8), Soto (15), Adams (1). HR_Hernández (21), off Fedde; Hernandez (5), off Manoah; Adams (2), off Thornton. RBIs_Dickerson (6), Hernández 2 (83), Espinal (15), McGuire (9), Kirk (13), Hernandez 3 (18), Escobar 2 (10), Kieboom (10), Adams 3 (6), Zimmerman (38), Robles (19). SB_Bichette (18). SF_Kieboom, Zimmerman.
Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Dickerson, Semien 2, Grichuk, Bichette); Washington 1 (Escobar). RISP_Toronto 1 for 11; Washington 5 for 7.
Runners moved up_Hernández, Dickerson. GIDP_Hernández, Guerrero Jr., García, Hernandez.
DP_Toronto 2 (Semien, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Semien, Guerrero Jr.); Washington 2 (Escobar, García, Bell; Kieboom, Sanchez, Bell).
|Toronto
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Manoah, L, 5-2
|3
|
|6
|7
|6
|1
|2
|53
|3.34
|Thornton
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|15
|4.71
|Snead
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|5
|1.29
|Overton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|26
|0.00
|Saucedo
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|19
|4.91
|Dolis
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|19
|5.62
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Fedde, W, 5-8
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|94
|5.14
|Machado
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|23
|2.65
|Thompson
|0
|
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|13
|4.15
|Finnegan, H, 12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|15
|3.04
|Klobosits
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|18
|4.66
Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th
Inherited runners-scored_Dolis 3-3, Finnegan 3-3. HBP_Manoah (Robles), Snead (Soto). PB_McGuire (4).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:25. A_20,060 (41,339).
