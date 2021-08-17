Washington 12, Toronto 6

Toronto AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 36 6 10 6 5 5 Semien 2b-ss 5 0 0 0 0 1 .269 Bichette ss 5 1 2 0 0 1 .287 Saucedo p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Dolis p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 2 0 2 0 .316 Hernández rf 4 2 2 2 1 0 .315 Dickerson lf 4 1 0 1 1 0 .270 Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0 1 0 .251 Espinal 3b 4 1 1 1 0 0 .297 McGuire c 4 0 1 1 0 1 .261 Manoah p 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 a-Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Thornton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Snead p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Gurriel Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .266 Overton p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-Kirk ph 1 0 1 1 0 0 .266 1-Valera pr-2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .243

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 12 10 11 4 4 Robles cf 4 1 1 1 0 0 .209 Escobar ss 5 1 1 2 0 0 .261 Soto rf 2 2 1 0 1 1 .303 Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 0 0 .241 Hernandez lf 3 2 2 3 0 0 .303 e-Thomas ph-lf 0 1 0 0 1 0 .135 Kieboom 3b 2 1 1 1 1 0 .268 García 2b 3 0 0 0 0 0 .207 f-Zimmerman ph 0 0 0 1 0 0 .239 Sanchez 2b 0 0 0 0 0 0 .292 Adams c 4 3 3 3 0 1 .304 Fedde p 2 0 0 0 0 1 .000 Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — c-Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .211 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — g-Parra ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Klobosits p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Toronto 001 020 030_6 10 1 Washington 016 100 04x_12 10 1

a-struck out for Manoah in the 4th. b-grounded out for Snead in the 6th. c-struck out for Machado in the 7th. d-singled for Overton in the 8th. e-walked for Hernandez in the 8th. f-sacrificed for García in the 8th. g-walked for Finnegan in the 8th.

1-ran for Kirk in the 8th.

E_Manoah (1), García (4). LOB_Toronto 8, Washington 2. 2B_McGuire (14), Escobar (8), Soto (15), Adams (1). HR_Hernández (21), off Fedde; Hernandez (5), off Manoah; Adams (2), off Thornton. RBIs_Dickerson (6), Hernández 2 (83), Espinal (15), McGuire (9), Kirk (13), Hernandez 3 (18), Escobar 2 (10), Kieboom (10), Adams 3 (6), Zimmerman (38), Robles (19). SB_Bichette (18). SF_Kieboom, Zimmerman.

Runners left in scoring position_Toronto 5 (Dickerson, Semien 2, Grichuk, Bichette); Washington 1 (Escobar). RISP_Toronto 1 for 11; Washington 5 for 7.

Runners moved up_Hernández, Dickerson. GIDP_Hernández, Guerrero Jr., García, Hernandez.

DP_Toronto 2 (Semien, Bichette, Guerrero Jr.; Espinal, Semien, Guerrero Jr.); Washington 2 (Escobar, García, Bell; Kieboom, Sanchez, Bell).

Toronto IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Manoah, L, 5-2 3 6 7 6 1 2 53 3.34 Thornton 1 1 1 1 0 0 15 4.71 Snead 1 0 0 0 0 0 5 1.29 Overton 2 0 0 0 0 2 26 0.00 Saucedo 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 19 4.91 Dolis 2-3 2 1 1 1 0 19 5.62

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Fedde, W, 5-8 5 5 3 3 3 4 94 5.14 Machado 2 2 0 0 0 1 23 2.65 Thompson 0 1 3 2 2 0 13 4.15 Finnegan, H, 12 1 1 0 0 0 0 15 3.04 Klobosits 1 1 0 0 0 0 18 4.66

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th

Inherited runners-scored_Dolis 3-3, Finnegan 3-3. HBP_Manoah (Robles), Snead (Soto). PB_McGuire (4).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:25. A_20,060 (41,339).

