Washington 12, Toronto 6

Toronto Washington ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 30 12 10 11 Semien 2b-ss 5 0 0 0 Robles cf 4 1 1 1 Bichette ss 5 1 2 0 Escobar ss 5 1 1 2 Saucedo p 0 0 0 0 Soto rf 2 2 1 0 Dolis p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 1 0 Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 2 0 Hernandez lf 3 2 2 3 Hernández rf 4 2 2 2 Thomas ph-lf 0 1 0 0 Dickerson lf 4 1 0 1 Kieboom 3b 2 1 1 1 Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0 Espinal 3b 4 1 1 1 Zimmerman ph 0 0 0 1 McGuire c 4 0 1 1 Sanchez 2b 0 0 0 0 Manoah p 1 0 0 0 Adams c 4 3 3 3 Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 Fedde p 2 0 0 0 Thornton p 0 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0 Snead p 0 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0 Gurriel Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0 Overton p 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Kirk ph 1 0 1 1 Parra ph 0 0 0 0 Valera pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Klobosits p 0 0 0 0

Toronto 001 020 030 — 6 Washington 016 100 04x — 12

E_Manoah (1), García (4). DP_Toronto 2, Washington 2. LOB_Toronto 8, Washington 2. 2B_McGuire (14), Escobar (8), Soto (15), Adams (1). HR_Hernández (21), Hernandez (5), Adams (2). SB_Bichette (18). SF_Kieboom (2), Zimmerman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO

Toronto Manoah L,5-2 3 6 7 6 1 2 Thornton 1 1 1 1 0 0 Snead 1 0 0 0 0 0 Overton 2 0 0 0 0 2 Saucedo 1-3 1 3 3 2 0 Dolis 2-3 2 1 1 1 0

Washington Fedde W,5-8 5 5 3 3 3 4 Machado 2 2 0 0 0 1 Thompson 0 1 3 2 2 0 Finnegan H,12 1 1 0 0 0 0 Klobosits 1 1 0 0 0 0

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Manoah (Robles), Snead (Soto).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:25. A_20,060 (41,339).

