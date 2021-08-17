On Air: The Jim Bohannon Show
Sports News

Washington 12, Toronto 6

The Associated Press
August 17, 2021 10:45 pm
< a min read
      
Toronto Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 36 6 10 6 Totals 30 12 10 11
Semien 2b-ss 5 0 0 0 Robles cf 4 1 1 1
Bichette ss 5 1 2 0 Escobar ss 5 1 1 2
Saucedo p 0 0 0 0 Soto rf 2 2 1 0
Dolis p 0 0 0 0 Bell 1b 4 1 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 3 1 2 0 Hernandez lf 3 2 2 3
Hernández rf 4 2 2 2 Thomas ph-lf 0 1 0 0
Dickerson lf 4 1 0 1 Kieboom 3b 2 1 1 1
Grichuk cf 3 0 1 0 García 2b 3 0 0 0
Espinal 3b 4 1 1 1 Zimmerman ph 0 0 0 1
McGuire c 4 0 1 1 Sanchez 2b 0 0 0 0
Manoah p 1 0 0 0 Adams c 4 3 3 3
Lopez ph 1 0 0 0 Fedde p 2 0 0 0
Thornton p 0 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0
Snead p 0 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 0 0
Gurriel Jr. ph 1 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0
Overton p 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Kirk ph 1 0 1 1 Parra ph 0 0 0 0
Valera pr-2b 0 0 0 0 Klobosits p 0 0 0 0
Toronto 001 020 030 6
Washington 016 100 04x 12

E_Manoah (1), García (4). DP_Toronto 2, Washington 2. LOB_Toronto 8, Washington 2. 2B_McGuire (14), Escobar (8), Soto (15), Adams (1). HR_Hernández (21), Hernandez (5), Adams (2). SB_Bichette (18). SF_Kieboom (2), Zimmerman (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Manoah L,5-2 3 6 7 6 1 2
Thornton 1 1 1 1 0 0
Snead 1 0 0 0 0 0
Overton 2 0 0 0 0 2
Saucedo 1-3 1 3 3 2 0
Dolis 2-3 2 1 1 1 0
Washington
Fedde W,5-8 5 5 3 3 3 4
Machado 2 2 0 0 0 1
Thompson 0 1 3 2 2 0
Finnegan H,12 1 1 0 0 0 0
Klobosits 1 1 0 0 0 0

Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.

HBP_Manoah (Robles), Snead (Soto).

Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ted Barrett.

T_3:25. A_20,060 (41,339).

Sports News

