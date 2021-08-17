Washington 12, Toronto 6

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|36
|6
|10
|6
|
|Totals
|30
|12
|10
|11
|
|Semien 2b-ss
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Robles cf
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|1
|2
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|5
|1
|1
|2
|
|Saucedo p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|2
|2
|1
|0
|
|Dolis p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Bell 1b
|4
|1
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|3
|1
|2
|0
|
|Hernandez lf
|3
|2
|2
|3
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|2
|2
|2
|
|Thomas ph-lf
|0
|1
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|4
|1
|0
|1
|
|Kieboom 3b
|2
|1
|1
|1
|
|Grichuk cf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|García 2b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Espinal 3b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|
|Zimmerman ph
|0
|0
|0
|1
|
|McGuire c
|4
|0
|1
|1
|
|Sanchez 2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Manoah p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams c
|4
|3
|3
|3
|
|Lopez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Fedde p
|2
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thornton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Snead p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gurriel Jr. ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Overton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Parra ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Valera pr-2b
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Klobosits p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Toronto
|001
|020
|030
|—
|6
|Washington
|016
|100
|04x
|—
|12
E_Manoah (1), García (4). DP_Toronto 2, Washington 2. LOB_Toronto 8, Washington 2. 2B_McGuire (14), Escobar (8), Soto (15), Adams (1). HR_Hernández (21), Hernandez (5), Adams (2). SB_Bichette (18). SF_Kieboom (2), Zimmerman (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Manoah L,5-2
|3
|
|6
|7
|6
|1
|2
|Thornton
|1
|
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Snead
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Overton
|2
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Saucedo
|
|1-3
|1
|3
|3
|2
|0
|Dolis
|
|2-3
|2
|1
|1
|1
|0
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Fedde W,5-8
|5
|
|5
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Machado
|2
|
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Thompson
|0
|
|1
|3
|2
|2
|0
|Finnegan H,12
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Klobosits
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
Thompson pitched to 3 batters in the 8th.
HBP_Manoah (Robles), Snead (Soto).
Umpires_Home, Angel Hernandez; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Shane Livensparger; Third, Ted Barrett.
T_3:25. A_20,060 (41,339).
