Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 33 2 6 2 2 17 Robles cf 3 1 0 0 0 3 .204 Escobar ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .277 Soto rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .297 Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .245 Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242 Thomas lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .197 Adams c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .350 García 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .221 Espino p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .105 Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — b-Parra ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .244 Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 e-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .298 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg. Totals 30 1 4 1 1 11 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224 Báez 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .244 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .285 Smith lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241 Nido c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .235 c-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248 Mazeika c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204 Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000 a-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000 Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0 — d-McNeil ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .247 Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0 —

Washington 002 000 000_2 6 0 New York 000 100 000_1 4 1

a-popped out for Hill in the 5th. b-walked for Machado in the 7th. c-struck out for Nido in the 8th. d-singled for Familia in the 8th. e-struck out for McGowin in the 9th.

E_Smith (2). LOB_Washington 7, New York 3. 2B_Adams (4), García (6). 3B_Lindor (2). HR_Báez (25), off Espino. RBIs_Soto (70), Bell (70), Báez (70). CS_Parra (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (García, Thomas, Robles, Hernandez); New York 1 (Báez). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; New York 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Báez.

DP_Washington 1 (García, Bell); New York 1 (Nido, Báez, Nido).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Espino, W, 4-4 5 3 1 1 0 7 68 4.13 Machado, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.45 Clay, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.50 McGowin, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.08 Finnegan, S, 6-8 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.77

New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA Hill, L, 0-2 5 5 2 2 0 8 91 4.83 Hembree 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 6.09 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 3.46 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.55 Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 3.55

HBP_Hill (Robles). WP_Díaz.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:03. A_20,274 (41,922).

