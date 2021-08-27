Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

|Washington
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|33
|2
|6
|2
|2
|17
|
|Robles cf
|3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.204
|Escobar ss
|4
|0
|2
|0
|0
|2
|.277
|Soto rf
|4
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|.297
|Bell 1b
|4
|0
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.245
|Kieboom 3b
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.242
|Thomas lf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.197
|Adams c
|3
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|.350
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|.221
|Espino p
|2
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.105
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|b-Parra ph
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|.244
|Clay p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|McGowin p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|e-Hernandez ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.298
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|New York
|AB
|R
|H
|BI
|BB
|SO
|Avg.
|Totals
|30
|1
|4
|1
|1
|11
|
|Nimmo cf
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.289
|Alonso 1b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|.260
|Lindor ss
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.224
|Báez 2b
|4
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|.244
|Conforto rf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.216
|Davis 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|.285
|Smith lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|.241
|Nido c
|2
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|.235
|c-Villar ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|.248
|Mazeika c
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.204
|Hill p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|a-Drury ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.280
|Hembree p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|.000
|Castro p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Familia p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|d-McNeil ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|.247
|Díaz p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|—
|Washington
|002
|000
|000_2
|6
|0
|New York
|000
|100
|000_1
|4
|1
a-popped out for Hill in the 5th. b-walked for Machado in the 7th. c-struck out for Nido in the 8th. d-singled for Familia in the 8th. e-struck out for McGowin in the 9th.
E_Smith (2). LOB_Washington 7, New York 3. 2B_Adams (4), García (6). 3B_Lindor (2). HR_Báez (25), off Espino. RBIs_Soto (70), Bell (70), Báez (70). CS_Parra (1).
Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (García, Thomas, Robles, Hernandez); New York 1 (Báez). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; New York 0 for 1.
Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Báez.
DP_Washington 1 (García, Bell); New York 1 (Nido, Báez, Nido).
|Washington
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Espino, W, 4-4
|5
|
|3
|1
|1
|0
|7
|68
|4.13
|Machado, H, 5
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|16
|2.45
|Clay, H, 11
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|14
|5.50
|McGowin, H, 1
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|19
|4.08
|Finnegan, S, 6-8
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|11
|2.77
|New York
|IP
|
|H
|R
|ER
|BB
|SO
|NP
|ERA
|Hill, L, 0-2
|5
|
|5
|2
|2
|0
|8
|91
|4.83
|Hembree
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|19
|6.09
|Castro
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|13
|3.46
|Familia
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|16
|3.55
|Díaz
|1
|
|1
|0
|0
|0
|3
|18
|3.55
HBP_Hill (Robles). WP_Díaz.
Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Gerry Davis.
T_3:03. A_20,274 (41,922).
