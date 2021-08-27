Trending:
Sports News

Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 10:51 pm
1 min read
      
Washington AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 33 2 6 2 2 17
Robles cf 3 1 0 0 0 3 .204
Escobar ss 4 0 2 0 0 2 .277
Soto rf 4 0 0 1 0 1 .297
Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 0 1 .245
Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 0 2 .242
Thomas lf 4 0 0 0 0 2 .197
Adams c 3 0 1 0 1 2 .350
García 2b 4 0 1 0 0 2 .221
Espino p 2 1 1 0 0 1 .105
Machado p 0 0 0 0 0 0
b-Parra ph 0 0 0 0 1 0 .244
Clay p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
e-Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .298
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 0 0
New York AB R H BI BB SO Avg.
Totals 30 1 4 1 1 11
Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 0 0 .289
Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 1 1 .260
Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 0 0 .224
Báez 2b 4 1 1 1 0 1 .244
Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .216
Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 0 3 .285
Smith lf 3 0 0 0 0 2 .241
Nido c 2 0 1 0 0 1 .235
c-Villar ph 1 0 0 0 0 1 .248
Mazeika c 0 0 0 0 0 0 .204
Hill p 1 0 0 0 0 0 .000
a-Drury ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .280
Hembree p 0 0 0 0 0 0 .000
Castro p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Familia p 0 0 0 0 0 0
d-McNeil ph 1 0 1 0 0 0 .247
Díaz p 0 0 0 0 0 0
Washington 002 000 000_2 6 0
New York 000 100 000_1 4 1

a-popped out for Hill in the 5th. b-walked for Machado in the 7th. c-struck out for Nido in the 8th. d-singled for Familia in the 8th. e-struck out for McGowin in the 9th.

E_Smith (2). LOB_Washington 7, New York 3. 2B_Adams (4), García (6). 3B_Lindor (2). HR_Báez (25), off Espino. RBIs_Soto (70), Bell (70), Báez (70). CS_Parra (1).

Runners left in scoring position_Washington 4 (García, Thomas, Robles, Hernandez); New York 1 (Báez). RISP_Washington 2 for 9; New York 0 for 1.

Runners moved up_Soto. GIDP_Báez.

DP_Washington 1 (García, Bell); New York 1 (Nido, Báez, Nido).

Washington IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Espino, W, 4-4 5 3 1 1 0 7 68 4.13
Machado, H, 5 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.45
Clay, H, 11 1 0 0 0 0 2 14 5.50
McGowin, H, 1 1 1 0 0 0 2 19 4.08
Finnegan, S, 6-8 1 0 0 0 1 0 11 2.77
New York IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA
Hill, L, 0-2 5 5 2 2 0 8 91 4.83
Hembree 1 0 0 0 1 1 19 6.09
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 2 13 3.46
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 3 16 3.55
Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 3 18 3.55

HBP_Hill (Robles). WP_Díaz.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:03. A_20,274 (41,922).

