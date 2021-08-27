Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

Washington New York ab r h bi ab r h bi Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 30 1 4 1 Robles cf 3 1 0 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0 Escobar ss 4 0 2 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0 Soto rf 4 0 0 1 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0 Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 Báez 2b 4 1 1 1 Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0 Thomas lf 4 0 0 0 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0 Adams c 3 0 1 0 Smith lf 3 0 0 0 García 2b 4 0 1 0 Nido c 2 0 1 0 Espino p 2 1 1 0 Villar ph 1 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0 Mazeika c 0 0 0 0 Parra ph 0 0 0 0 Hill p 1 0 0 0 Clay p 0 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0 McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0 Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0 McNeil ph 1 0 1 0 Díaz p 0 0 0 0

Washington 002 000 000 — 2 New York 000 100 000 — 1

E_Smith (2). DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 7, New York 3. 2B_Adams (4), García (6). 3B_Lindor (2). HR_Báez (25).

IP H R ER BB SO

Washington Espino W,4-4 5 3 1 1 0 7 Machado H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0 Clay H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2 McGowin H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2 Finnegan S,6-8 1 0 0 0 1 0

New York Hill L,0-2 5 5 2 2 0 8 Hembree 1 0 0 0 1 1 Castro 1 0 0 0 1 2 Familia 1 0 0 0 0 3 Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Hill (Robles). WP_Díaz.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Gerry Davis.

T_3:03. A_20,274 (41,922).

