Trending:
Listen Live
Sports News

Washington 2, N.Y. Mets 1

The Associated Press
August 27, 2021 10:51 pm
< a min read
      
Washington New York
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 2 6 2 Totals 30 1 4 1
Robles cf 3 1 0 0 Nimmo cf 4 0 0 0
Escobar ss 4 0 2 0 Alonso 1b 3 0 0 0
Soto rf 4 0 0 1 Lindor ss 4 0 1 0
Bell 1b 4 0 1 1 Báez 2b 4 1 1 1
Kieboom 3b 4 0 0 0 Conforto rf 3 0 0 0
Thomas lf 4 0 0 0 Davis 3b 3 0 0 0
Adams c 3 0 1 0 Smith lf 3 0 0 0
García 2b 4 0 1 0 Nido c 2 0 1 0
Espino p 2 1 1 0 Villar ph 1 0 0 0
Machado p 0 0 0 0 Mazeika c 0 0 0 0
Parra ph 0 0 0 0 Hill p 1 0 0 0
Clay p 0 0 0 0 Drury ph 1 0 0 0
McGowin p 0 0 0 0 Hembree p 0 0 0 0
Hernandez ph 1 0 0 0 Castro p 0 0 0 0
Finnegan p 0 0 0 0 Familia p 0 0 0 0
McNeil ph 1 0 1 0
Díaz p 0 0 0 0
Washington 002 000 000 2
New York 000 100 000 1

E_Smith (2). DP_Washington 1, New York 1. LOB_Washington 7, New York 3. 2B_Adams (4), García (6). 3B_Lindor (2). HR_Báez (25).

IP H R ER BB SO
Washington
Espino W,4-4 5 3 1 1 0 7
Machado H,5 1 0 0 0 0 0
Clay H,11 1 0 0 0 0 2
McGowin H,1 1 1 0 0 0 2
Finnegan S,6-8 1 0 0 0 1 0
New York
Hill L,0-2 5 5 2 2 0 8
Hembree 1 0 0 0 1 1
Castro 1 0 0 0 1 2
Familia 1 0 0 0 0 3
Díaz 1 1 0 0 0 3

HBP_Hill (Robles). WP_Díaz.

Umpires_Home, Tripp Gibson; First, Laz Diaz; Second, Rob Drake; Third, Gerry Davis.

        Insight by CyberArk: Learn about the ways agencies are seeking to disrupt, dismantle and limit the damage of cyber attacks in this free e-book.

T_3:03. A_20,274 (41,922).

Copyright © 2021 . All rights reserved. This website is not intended for users located within the European Economic Area.

Related Topics
Sports News

Comments

Sign up for breaking news alerts

Install our app for news on the go

The latest in Government Events powered by:

6|24 NLIT Summit 2021
7|8 Trade Compliance Training for Aerospace...
8|27 Understanding Your FEGLI Benefits
View More Events
Post Your Event

Fed Photo of the Day

TSA announces Las Vegas passenger screening canine Alona selected as 2021 Cutest Canine