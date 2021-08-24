Trending:
Sports News

Washington 78, Los Angeles 68

The Associated Press
August 24, 2021 9:06 pm
LOS ANGELES (68)

N.Ogwumike 3-11 0-0 6, Sykes 4-8 0-0 8, Zahui B 2-4 0-0 4, Toliver 3-7 0-0 7, Wheeler 2-7 2-3 7, Coffey 4-9 4-4 15, Cox 0-2 0-0 0, C.Ogwumike 4-9 1-1 9, Cooper 1-7 2-2 4, Guirantes 2-6 4-5 8. Totals 25-70 13-15 68.

WASHINGTON (78)

Delle Donne 5-9 7-7 18, Hines-Allen 8-13 1-1 19, Walker-Kimbrough 4-9 0-0 10, Atkins 4-11 1-2 10, Cloud 0-3 2-2 2, McCall 0-1 2-4 2, Plaisance 1-3 0-0 2, Gustafson 0-1 0-0 0, Mitchell 2-4 1-1 7, Wiese 1-2 0-0 2, Zellous 3-7 0-0 6. Totals 28-63 14-17 78.

Los Angeles 11 12 21 24 68
Washington 28 28 15 7 78

3-Point Goals_Los Angeles 5-22 (Coffey 3-6, Wheeler 1-3, Toliver 1-5, Cox 0-2, Guirantes 0-2), Washington 8-18 (Hines-Allen 2-2, Walker-Kimbrough 2-3, Mitchell 2-4, Delle Donne 1-2, Atkins 1-4, Zellous 0-2). Fouled Out_None. Rebounds_Los Angeles 35 (C.Ogwumike 8), Washington 41 (Cloud 8). Assists_Los Angeles 11 (Sykes, Toliver 3), Washington 18 (Cloud 8). Total Fouls_Los Angeles 17, Washington 18. A_2,620 (4,200)

