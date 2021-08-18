Washington 8, Toronto 5

|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|
|ab
|r
|h
|bi
|
|Totals
|33
|5
|8
|5
|
|Totals
|34
|8
|11
|8
|
|Semien 2b
|5
|2
|2
|2
|
|Robles cf
|5
|1
|1
|0
|
|Bichette ss
|5
|0
|2
|0
|
|Escobar ss
|5
|2
|1
|0
|
|Guerrero Jr. 1b
|5
|0
|0
|0
|
|Soto rf
|2
|2
|1
|3
|
|Hernández rf
|4
|1
|2
|1
|
|Bell 1b
|5
|1
|1
|3
|
|Gurriel Jr. lf
|3
|0
|1
|0
|
|Hernandez lf
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Cimber p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thomas lf
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Hand p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kieboom 3b
|3
|2
|1
|1
|
|Thornton p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|García 2b
|4
|0
|1
|0
|
|Smith ph
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Adams c
|3
|0
|2
|0
|
|Richards p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Gray p
|2
|0
|1
|0
|
|Valera 3b
|3
|0
|0
|0
|
|Zimmerman ph
|1
|0
|1
|1
|
|Grichuk cf
|2
|1
|0
|0
|
|Harper p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|McGuire c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Thompson p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Kirk ph-c
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Stevenson ph
|1
|0
|1
|0
|
|Berríos p
|1
|0
|0
|0
|
|Machado p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Mayza p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Finnegan p
|0
|0
|0
|0
|
|Dickerson lf
|2
|1
|1
|2
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Toronto
|011
|000
|300
|—
|5
|Washington
|300
|001
|40x
|—
|8
E_Berríos (3), Bell (3). DP_Toronto 2, Washington 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Washington 8. 2B_Hernández (22), Adams (2). HR_Hernández (22), Semien 2 (29), Dickerson (2), Soto (20), Bell (20), Kieboom (3). S_Berríos (1).
|Toronto
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Berríos
|5
|
|5
|3
|2
|3
|3
|Mayza
|
|2-3
|1
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Cimber
|
|1-3
|2
|1
|1
|0
|1
|Hand L,5-5 BS,21-26
|
|2-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Thornton
|
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Richards
|1
|
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Washington
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|Gray
|6
|
|5
|2
|2
|1
|4
|Harper BS,0-1
|
|1-3
|2
|3
|3
|1
|0
|Thompson W,1-1
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Machado H,3
|
|2-3
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|Finnegan S,4-6
|1
|1-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
HBP_Gray (McGuire), Mayza (Kieboom), Thornton (Adams). WP_Machado.
Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.
T_3:19. A_18,336 (41,339).
