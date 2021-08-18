Trending:
Washington 8, Toronto 5

The Associated Press
August 18, 2021 7:40 pm
Toronto Washington
ab r h bi ab r h bi
Totals 33 5 8 5 Totals 34 8 11 8
Semien 2b 5 2 2 2 Robles cf 5 1 1 0
Bichette ss 5 0 2 0 Escobar ss 5 2 1 0
Guerrero Jr. 1b 5 0 0 0 Soto rf 2 2 1 3
Hernández rf 4 1 2 1 Bell 1b 5 1 1 3
Gurriel Jr. lf 3 0 1 0 Hernandez lf 3 0 0 0
Cimber p 0 0 0 0 Thomas lf 0 0 0 0
Hand p 0 0 0 0 Kieboom 3b 3 2 1 1
Thornton p 0 0 0 0 García 2b 4 0 1 0
Smith ph 1 0 0 0 Adams c 3 0 2 0
Richards p 0 0 0 0 Gray p 2 0 1 0
Valera 3b 3 0 0 0 Zimmerman ph 1 0 1 1
Grichuk cf 2 1 0 0 Harper p 0 0 0 0
McGuire c 1 0 0 0 Thompson p 0 0 0 0
Kirk ph-c 1 0 0 0 Stevenson ph 1 0 1 0
Berríos p 1 0 0 0 Machado p 0 0 0 0
Mayza p 0 0 0 0 Finnegan p 0 0 0 0
Dickerson lf 2 1 1 2
Toronto 011 000 300 5
Washington 300 001 40x 8

E_Berríos (3), Bell (3). DP_Toronto 2, Washington 1. LOB_Toronto 7, Washington 8. 2B_Hernández (22), Adams (2). HR_Hernández (22), Semien 2 (29), Dickerson (2), Soto (20), Bell (20), Kieboom (3). S_Berríos (1).

IP H R ER BB SO
Toronto
Berríos 5 5 3 2 3 3
Mayza 2-3 1 1 1 0 1
Cimber 1-3 2 1 1 0 1
Hand L,5-5 BS,21-26 2-3 2 3 3 1 0
Thornton 1-3 1 0 0 0 0
Richards 1 0 0 0 0 1
Washington
Gray 6 5 2 2 1 4
Harper BS,0-1 1-3 2 3 3 1 0
Thompson W,1-1 2-3 0 0 0 0 1
Machado H,3 2-3 0 0 0 2 2
Finnegan S,4-6 1 1-3 1 0 0 0 1

HBP_Gray (McGuire), Mayza (Kieboom), Thornton (Adams). WP_Machado.

Umpires_Home, Lance Barksdale; First, Shane Livensparger; Second, Ted Barrett; Third, Angel Hernandez.

T_3:19. A_18,336 (41,339).

