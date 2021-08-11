Trending:
Washington to visit New York Wednesday

The Associated Press
August 11, 2021 3:05 am
1 min read
      

Washington Nationals (50-62, fourth in the NL East) vs. New York Mets (56-55, third in the NL East)

Flushing, Queens; Wednesday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Nationals: TBD Mets: Marcus Stroman (7-11, 2.84 ERA, 1.11 WHIP, 106 strikeouts)

BOTTOM LINE: Juan Soto and the Nationals will take on the Mets Wednesday.

The Mets are 33-20 in home games in 2020. New York has slugged .380 this season. Brandon Drury leads the team with a mark of .551.

The Nationals have gone 21-32 away from home. The Washington offense has compiled a .257 batting average as a team this season, Juan Soto leads the team with a mark of .297.

The Nationals won the last meeting 8-4. Paolo Espino earned his second victory and Kyle Schwarber went 3-for-5 with two home runs and two RBIs for Washington. Jerad Eickhoff registered his first loss for New York.

TOP PERFORMERS: Pete Alonso ranks second on the Mets with 24 home runs and has 63 RBIs.

Soto leads the Nationals with 102 hits and is batting .297.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mets: 2-8, .188 batting average, 4.77 ERA, outscored by 20 runs

Nationals: 3-7, .246 batting average, 5.01 ERA, outscored by 13 runs

INJURIES: Mets: Jordan Yamamoto: (shoulder), Noah Syndergaard: (elbow), Robert Stock: (hamstring), Sean Reid-Foley: (elbow), David Peterson: (side), Corey Oswalt: (knee), Stephen Nogosek: (shoulder), Joey Lucchesi: (elbow), Robert Gsellman: (lat), Jacob deGrom: (forearm), Dellin Betances: (shoulder), Jose Peraza: (finger), Jose Martinez: (knee), Francisco Lindor: (oblique), Luis Guillorme: (hamstring), Javier Baez: (hip).

Nationals: Austin Voth: (covid-19), Stephen Strasburg: (neck), Kyle McGowin: (bicep), Will Harris: (hand), Steven Fuentes: (shoulder), Luis Avilan: (elbow), Jordy Mercer: (calf), Rene Rivera: (elbow), Alex Avila: (calf).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

